Gathering marks 9/11 anniversary, rallies for first responders

The Republicans of Black Hawk County hosted a Sept. 11 remembrance event and Back the Blue rally. It started outside of the Black Hawk County Courthouse and included a vehicle caravan led by an Iowa State Patrol squad car that stopped at police and fire stations in Waterloo, Evansdale and Cedar Falls. People wore “Back the Blue” shirts and held signs and small flags in support of the police officers.
“It’s a somber day, but what a great day to remember those who sacrificed, were willing to put their lives on the line,” said the Rev. Caleb Reising, chaplain for the Waterloo Police Department, as participants congregated in the courthouse parking lot. The associate pastor at Hagerman Baptist Church also led the group in a prayer.
Nearly 3,000 people died Sept. 11, 2001, as passenger jets hijacked by terrorists crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a field outside of Shanksville, Penn. The death toll included police officers and firefighters who responded to the attacks on the twin towers.
The caravan made stops at the Waterloo Police Department and the Waterloo Fire Rescue’s downtown station as well as the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office before heading to the Evansdale Community Response Center, the Iowa State Patrol district office in Cedar Falls and the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building. Those at the front of the caravan at the first two stops got out of their vehicles to thank and cheer those on duty.
Andy Clark, a former Waterloo police officer, also presented emergency responders at the stations with a box of cupcakes from the organizers. Participants planned to do that at each of the stops, he said.
Clark also spoke to the group before it left the courthouse lot, urging support for police and mentioning an issue that has caused some in the Cedar Valley to rally around the Waterloo police.
“Police officers across this country need the support of all citizens – especially you, the silent majority,” he said. “It’s a very difficult time for Waterloo cops, in addition to cops all over the country.”
He brought up the griffin symbol that used to be on the side of Waterloo police vehicles and will soon be removed from uniforms and most other department property.
The red griffin design, which included the term “vigilance,” was officially retired by a unanimous vote of the City Council in August 2020. A new logo was approved on a 5-2 vote in May. Critics of the griffin logo have said it looks like a Klu Klux Klan dragon while supporters have denied any resemblance to that symbol or any connection to the racist organization.
“The griffin is more than an emblem,” Clark told his audience. “I would equate it to a military veteran being proud of the insignia of their service. Every single one of (Waterloo’s police officers) wore their griffin with pride.”
He noted the work officers do places them in potential danger every day for people of all racial and ethnic origins. “They put themselves in that position,” said Clark. “That’s what they do.”
He asked people to remember the service of police and firefighters locally and across the country while marking “the loss we had to the nation 20 years ago.”