Gathering marks 9/11 anniversary, rallies for first responders

Andy Clark, a former Waterloo police officer, also presented emergency responders at the stations with a box of cupcakes from the organizers. Participants planned to do that at each of the stops, he said.

Clark also spoke to the group before it left the courthouse lot, urging support for police and mentioning an issue that has caused some in the Cedar Valley to rally around the Waterloo police.

“Police officers across this country need the support of all citizens – especially you, the silent majority,” he said. “It’s a very difficult time for Waterloo cops, in addition to cops all over the country.”

He brought up the griffin symbol that used to be on the side of Waterloo police vehicles and will soon be removed from uniforms and most other department property.

The red griffin design, which included the term “vigilance,” was officially retired by a unanimous vote of the City Council in August 2020. A new logo was approved on a 5-2 vote in May. Critics of the griffin logo have said it looks like a Klu Klux Klan dragon while supporters have denied any resemblance to that symbol or any connection to the racist organization.