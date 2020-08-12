Gateway 2.0 canceled by Sturgis Falls board of directors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – Gateway 2.0 has been canceled. The late summer gathering was planned for Aug. 28, 29 and 30 as an attempt to salvage part of the 45th annual Sturgis Falls Celebration. That June celebration was canceled in May.

The board of directors voted to cancel Gateway 2.0 at Gateway Park from “an abundance of caution” regarding COVID-19. Planning is already moving forward for the 2021 Sturgis Falls Celebration, June 25-27.

Board President Jay Stoddard said in May that Gateway 2.0 originally was a “contingency plan so the community can enjoy some fun at the end of the summer.”

Although the community supported idea for an alternative event, Stoddard said at the time that it was "contingent on this pandemic being gone, gone, gone.”

Progress on the 2021 festival will be posted on Facebook and other social media platforms. For more information or to donate, sponsor or volunteer for the 2021 celebration, go to www.sturgisfalls.org.

