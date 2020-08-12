You are the owner of this article.
Gateway 2.0 canceled by Sturgis Falls board of directors
breaking top story

CEDAR FALLS – Gateway 2.0 has been canceled. The late summer gathering was planned for Aug. 28, 29 and 30 as an attempt to salvage part of the 45th annual Sturgis Falls Celebration. That June celebration was canceled in May.

The board of directors voted to cancel Gateway 2.0 at Gateway Park from “an abundance of caution” regarding COVID-19. Planning is already moving forward for the 2021 Sturgis Falls Celebration, June 25-27.

Board President Jay Stoddard said in May that Gateway 2.0 originally was a “contingency plan so the community can enjoy some fun at the end of the summer.”

062919kw-sturgis-falls-11

Bob Dorr performs with Blue 2 band during the 2019 Sturgis Falls Celebration.
Jay Stoddard

Stoddard

Although the community supported idea for an alternative event, Stoddard said at the time that it was "contingent on this pandemic being gone, gone, gone.”

Progress on the 2021 festival will be posted on Facebook and other social media platforms. For more information or to donate, sponsor or volunteer for the 2021 celebration, go to www.sturgisfalls.org.

