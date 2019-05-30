{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- The Gates Park swimming pool is scheduled to open Saturday while the Byrnes Park swimming pool will remain closed due to a broken underground pipe.

The city of Waterloo announced the Gates pool will open at 11 a.m. Saturday and will operated with expanded hours for the first two weeks of the season.

Hours will be: June 1-2, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; June 3-7, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; June 8-9, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; June 10-14, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Swimming lessons have also been relocated to Gates for the June 3-14 session.

Season passes will be honored at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on June 10-14. Pass holders should enter through the west entrance with their passes.

The city and private contractors are working to repair the Byrnes pool. Those with questions may call the Cedar Valley SportsPlex at (319) 291-0165.

