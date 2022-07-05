 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gates, Byrnes parks topic of discussion Wednesday

A rendering of the splash pad to replace the swimming pool at Gates Park in Waterloo presented by consultants to the Waterloo City Council on Jan. 31.

WATERLOO – The public is invited to join the Waterloo Community Foundation at 11 a.m. Wednesday as we hear from Paul Huting, Mark Kuiper, and Felicia Smith-Nalls about the campaign to transform the city’s two anchor parks: Gates Park and Byrnes Park.

“Windows on Waterloo” is a Zoom educational series offered monthly by the Waterloo Community Foundation. The public may join this free presentation by contacting the Foundation’s Program Manager, Paige Price, at paige.price@wloocommunityfoundation.org.

