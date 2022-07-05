Gates, Byrnes parks topic of discussion Wednesday

WATERLOO – The public is invited to join the Waterloo Community Foundation at 11 a.m. Wednesday as we hear from Paul Huting, Mark Kuiper, and Felicia Smith-Nalls about the campaign to transform the city’s two anchor parks: Gates Park and Byrnes Park.
“Windows on Waterloo” is a Zoom educational series offered monthly by the Waterloo Community Foundation. The public may join this free presentation by contacting the Foundation’s Program Manager, Paige Price, at
paige.price@wloocommunityfoundation.org.
Photos: 2021 North End Arts and Music Festival
North End Fest 1
The Pryme Time Steppers of Omaha drum line plays a cadence at The North End Arts and Music Festival parade in July 2021. The drum line participated in the parade while in Waterloo for Marching Against The Darkness' drill team competition.
CHRIS ZOELLER PHOTOS, Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 2
A dancer's hair flies as the Destruction Drill Team of Omaha performs during the North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 3
Waterloo East cheerleaders perform during the North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 4
The Kansas City Marching Wildcats Drill Team performs during the North End Arts and Music Festival parade on in July 2021. The drum line participated in the parade while in Waterloo for Marching Against The Darkness' drill team competition.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 5
The North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 6
The Gateway Highsteppers of Kansas City performs during the North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 7
The North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 8
The North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 9
Director Chiquita Loveless and staff of the University of Northern Iowa Center for Multicultural Education march during the North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 10
The Gateway Highsteppers of Kansas City performs during the North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 11
The North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 12
The North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 13
The North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 14
The North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
North End Fest 15
The North End Arts and Music Festival parade on Saturday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.