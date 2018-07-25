WATERLOO -- A natural gas leak shut down roads, a fire station and businesses around the intersection of University and Ansborough avenues Tuesday.
Crews working on the reconstruction of University Avenue hit a gas main near the intersection Tuesday morning, according to the Waterloo Engineering Department.
The gas leak forced Fire Station No. 4, Burger King and Subway to shut down while MidAmerican Energy sent in crews to shut down the gas and make repairs.
Capt. Ryan Mahood with Waterloo Fire Rescue said homeowners in the area were sheltered in place, but the roads around the intersection were closed to traffic.
Fire rescue crews from Station No. 4 were moved to Station No. 6 at Ansborough and Dixon Drive, which had been closed due to manpower shortages.
MidAmerican completed the repair before 9 p.m. Tuesday night and the roads were reopened.
No injuries were reported.
Too bad none of our local media shared this scoop until after the fact.
