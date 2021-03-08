Gary Kelley's first graphic novel explores dark moment in Iowa history, the Spirit Lake Massacre

CEDAR FALLS – Visually, the cover of Gary Kelley’s first graphic novel evokes a somber sense of foreboding. His haunting illustration of a Native American warrior, drawn predominately in red, deep purple and black, hints at a powerful story to be told.
“The Moon of the Snow Blind” is the poignant and fair account of a dark moment in Iowa and Midwestern history, the Spirit Lake Massacre in March 1857. The 184-page book, with illustrations and text by Kelley, was released Monday by Ice Cube Press. It is his first true graphic novel.
“I’ve been working on it off and on for five or six years. I’ve always thought that if I wanted to do a graphic novel, the Spirit Lake Massacre was a good story to tell. I’ve always been interested in Native American history,” said the award-winning Cedar Falls artist.
He dedicated the book to his Uncle Eugene, “who taught me to draw when I was a young kid.” It was his uncle’s library filled with art and history books that Kelley came across and read a copy of Abbie Gardner’s book about the massacre at Spirit Lake and her experiences after being taken captive by war chief Inkpaduta of a Wahpekute band of Dakota Sioux.
Kelley, who grew up in Algona, did a deep dive into historical accounts of westward migration by settlers across Iowa, the massacre and related events at other Iowa settlements and American Indian encampment on the tallgrass prairie. He traveled to locations he depicts in the graphic novel, creating a sketchbook filled with images he observed along the way, including the Gardner cabin and the surrounding landscape with its lake and remote hills.
“I’m proud of the range of my reading and inspiration for this story, proud of the research that I did and proud of the fact that I tell both sides. There are two sides to every story, and that’s no different with the Spirit Lake Massacre,” Kelley said. “I wanted to do it accurately and be true to history, because truth is powerful.”
He drew 275 illustrations for the graphic novel; some pages have as many as eight individual illustrations. He also titled the book and chapters based on Sioux moon cycles.
The Gardner family chased sunsets westward from New York, eventually establishing a remote homestead beneath the oak trees near West Okoboji Lake in 1856. In 1857, after a harsh winter that caused starvation and struggle among his people, Inkpaduta and his band began a series of raids against settlements, driven by need and resistance to their loss of homeland, culture and people as more white settlers arrived. Inkpaduta also was driven by revenge after his brother, Sidomindota, and family were murdered at the hands of a white horse trader and denied justice by white authorities.
More than 30 settlers in Iowa’s northwest lakes region were killed that March, including most of Abbie’s family. Abbie, 13, was taken captive with four other females as the band fled to the pipestone area of Minnesota, then into what is now South Dakota. By May two captives had lost their lives. Abbie and another young woman were eventually rescued by friendly Dakotas thanks to a Minnesota Indian agent.
Inkpaduta and his people escaped to the Great Plains. Years later, in 1876, the warrior was with Sitting Bull at the Battle of Little Bighorn, commonly known as Custer’s Last Stand in Montana Territory.
Kelley is a nationally known artist who has illustrated more than 30 picture books for readers of all ages, including “The Harlem Hellfighters” and has won numerous awards, including 30 medals from the New York Society of Illustrators, where he is a member of the Hall of Fame.
“Moon of the Snowblind” can be purchased locally at The Core, Hearst Center, UNI Bookstore, and Barnes & Noble, and at online booksellers, including www.garykelleyart.com.