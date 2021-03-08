Gary Kelley's first graphic novel explores dark moment in Iowa history, the Spirit Lake Massacre

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m proud of the range of my reading and inspiration for this story, proud of the research that I did and proud of the fact that I tell both sides. There are two sides to every story, and that’s no different with the Spirit Lake Massacre,” Kelley said. “I wanted to do it accurately and be true to history, because truth is powerful.”

He drew 275 illustrations for the graphic novel; some pages have as many as eight individual illustrations. He also titled the book and chapters based on Sioux moon cycles.

The Gardner family chased sunsets westward from New York, eventually establishing a remote homestead beneath the oak trees near West Okoboji Lake in 1856. In 1857, after a harsh winter that caused starvation and struggle among his people, Inkpaduta and his band began a series of raids against settlements, driven by need and resistance to their loss of homeland, culture and people as more white settlers arrived. Inkpaduta also was driven by revenge after his brother, Sidomindota, and family were murdered at the hands of a white horse trader and denied justice by white authorities.