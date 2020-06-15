Gary Kelley's 2020 College Hill Arts Festival original pastel to be auctioned

CEDAR FALLS – Gary Kelley’s 2020 College Hill Festival original commemorative artwork will be sold at auction to benefit the 2021 festival. The pastel will be displayed beginning Saturday at the UNI Bookstore, 1009 W. 23rd St.
“I was so happy that Gary agreed to create this wonderful piece of art. Auctioning it is a way to keep the College Hill Arts Festival out there in the community,” said Mary-Sue Bartlett, who co-chairs the summer arts festival with Doug Johnson.
Originally scheduled for June 19 and 29, the 42nd annual festival that traditionally takes place at 23rd and College streets on the University of Northern Iowa campus was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. CHAF is considered one of Iowa’s signature events and draws thousands of visitors to College Hill each summer.
Kelley’s 24-by-16-inch pastel is titled “Words to Live By,” and features quotes from six famous artists: Will Barnet, Vincent Van Gogh, Paul Cezanne, Alexander Calder, Frida Kahlo and Henri Matisse.
Minimum bid for the framed original art is $1,000. Bids will be accepted through July 13 and should be sent via mail to College Hill Arts Festival, P.O. Box 544, Cedar Falls, IA, 50613. The winning bid will be announced in July.
In addition, a limited number of unframed, signed posters will be available for $30 each. Requests may be sent to mary-suebartlett@cfu.net. No commemorative T-shirts will be available this year.
As a goodwill gesture, CHAF refunded 100% of the $250 booth fees to artists. Annually 75 artists are juried into the festival, including paintings, ceramics, jewelry, wood, baskets, photography, pastels, graphics, sculpture, mixed media and fiber. Each year the original artwork is sold to benefit the festival, while poster and t-shirt sales raise additional funds to keep the annual event free to the public.
“So, we’re operating on a thread right now. We decided to offer a limited number of posters because of what a marvelous job Gary did in choosing the quotes. His artwork is timely and speaks to what our community and the world is going through right now,” Bartlett said.
Individual artists’ images and quotes from Kelley’s artwork are being posted on the CHAF Facebook page.
This is Kelley’s 37th consecutive CHAF poster. The nationally-known Cedar Falls illustrator/artist has received national awards for several CHAF designs, including in competitions sponsored by Sunshine Artist magazine. Often his designs sell out and become collector’s items.
Next year’s College Hill Arts Festival is set for June 18 and 19.
