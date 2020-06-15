Gary Kelley's 2020 College Hill Arts Festival original pastel to be auctioned

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS – Gary Kelley’s 2020 College Hill Festival original commemorative artwork will be sold at auction to benefit the 2021 festival. The pastel will be displayed beginning Saturday at the UNI Bookstore, 1009 W. 23rd St.

“I was so happy that Gary agreed to create this wonderful piece of art. Auctioning it is a way to keep the College Hill Arts Festival out there in the community,” said Mary-Sue Bartlett, who co-chairs the summer arts festival with Doug Johnson.

Originally scheduled for June 19 and 29, the 42nd annual festival that traditionally takes place at 23rd and College streets on the University of Northern Iowa campus was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. CHAF is considered one of Iowa’s signature events and draws thousands of visitors to College Hill each summer.

Kelley’s 24-by-16-inch pastel is titled “Words to Live By,” and features quotes from six famous artists: Will Barnet, Vincent Van Gogh, Paul Cezanne, Alexander Calder, Frida Kahlo and Henri Matisse.

Minimum bid for the framed original art is $1,000. Bids will be accepted through July 13 and should be sent via mail to College Hill Arts Festival, P.O. Box 544, Cedar Falls, IA, 50613. The winning bid will be announced in July.