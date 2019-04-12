CEDAR FALLS — Artist Gary Kelley enjoys immersing himself in a subject.
When he was invited to collaborate on a new concert experience about Antonin Dvorak with the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra, Kelley delved into composer’s life and history, explored Bohemian culture in Central Europe during the 1890s, studied the composer’s travels from Prague to New York City to Iowa and lingered in Spillville, where Dvorak spent his summer in 1893.
“It was an intriguing concert to work on creating artwork, and the homework is always half the fun for me. When you listen to music that is so rich and emotional, it sounds more like a movie soundtrack,” Kelley said.
The wcfsymphony will perform the multimedia concert experience “To the New World” at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. The performance will feature selections from Dvorak’s “New World Symphony,” “American Suite,” “Slavonic Dances” and other works.
In addition, the Hearst Center for the Arts will unveil an exhibition of 15 of the more than 30 pastel paintings Kelley made for the concert. A public reception will take place at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Hearst, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., directly following the concert. The event is free and open to the public.
The exhibit will run through through May 21.
Kelley’s evocative visual narrative in pastel reflects the time period, culture and visual artists who were making their mark in 1890s Europe, such as Gustav Klimt, a prominent member of the Vienna Secession movement, and Czech painter Alfonse Mucha. For Kelley, it was important to work in that style.
“It was around the beginning of the Art Nouveau period — very European and very ‘out there’ progressively and visually. That’s what really put me over the top in wanting to do this project. The time period is appealing to me and allows me to visually connect the art and music,” Kelley explained.
The Bohemian composer is considered a pioneer in the history of European music, blending classical music, Czech folk songs and other influences.
Dvorak directed the New York National Conservatory in 1982. While in the United States, he became fascinated by Native American and African-American music and cultures. He also traveled to Iowa, where he likely felt at home in the countryside around Spillville. The community was settled by Bohemians.
“It was fascinating to learn how Dvorak was influenced by the sound of the Turkey River flowing past, the sound of cows wading across the river, clouds, birds, trees, wildlife, even the sound of trains,” the artist said.
That imagery can be heard in Dvorak’s music and Kelley’s artwork.
“We also incorporate short passages with a blank screen so the audience can absorb and create their own visual images from what they’re hearing. Hopefully, people won’t think it’s a glitch in the production,” Kelley said.
