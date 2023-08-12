Look no further than this one owner home in Evansdale! There are endless possibilities in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, ranch-style home on a huge corner lot near Meyers Lake! Entering this home the first thing to catch your eye is the beautiful brick fireplace in the spacious living room. This space flows seamlessly into the eat-in kitchen. The kitchen is bright white, with great storage and countertop space, as well as matching white appliances. The kitchen also provides access to the rear deck, a great spot to enjoy your morning coffee! You can easily fit a breakfast table into this eat-in kitchen, or a larger dining room table in the adjoining room that could be used as formal dining or an in-home office. Also on the main floor you will find a large primary bedroom with its own full bathroom, and an additional two guest bedrooms and a full bathroom to share. The partially finished lower level is ready for your finishing touches! You could use this space for a family room, plus an additional non-conforming bedroom, and there are tons of storage options. The possibilities are endless! You will find the laundry in the lower level, but it can easily be moved to the upper level where additional laundry hookups are already in place. The exterior can’t be beat, featuring a detached, two-stall garage and sits on a huge corner lot within walking distance to Meyers Lake. This isn’t one to miss! Schedule your showing today!

