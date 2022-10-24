Gary Eller featured at final Thursday reading series

CEDAR FALLS — On Thursday, Gary Eller will be the featured reader at the Final Thursday Reading Series at the Hearst Center for the Arts. Eller will be reading from his new novel, "True North" (BHC Press).

Writing in Western American Literature, Hank Heuer says, “'True North' vaults Gary Eller’s novel into the status of a North Dakota main event and an earned place on bookstore shelves with distinguished authors Louise Erdrich, Wallace Stegner, and Gerald Haslam.”

The reading begins at 7 p.m. with a creative writing open mic. Attendees are invited to share up to five minutes of original fiction, poetry or creative nonfiction. Eller’s featured reading takes place at 7:30. The featured reading can also be streamed live. Sign up at https://uni.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0lduivrj8oG92ZUeGvm7EjSIy9DKb8rkuZ.

Eller is also the author of the short story collection, "Thin Ice and Other Risks." His writing has appeared in many publications, and he is the winner of the River City Award in Fiction, the Fowler Prize, and the Minnesota Voices Award, among others.

Next month’s FTRS comes one week early, on Nov. 17, due to Thanksgiving. The featured reader will be children’s book author Anesa Kajtazovic.

The Final Thursday Reading Series is a collaboration of Final Thursday Press, the Hearst Center for the Arts, and the University of Northern Iowa College of Humanities, Arts, and Sciences with support from Sidecar Coffee Roasters and Hansen’s Farm Fresh Dairy.