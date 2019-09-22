People generally assume Garrett and Angela Gingrich met while serving in the military. It’s a reasonable assumption, given their individual exemplary service records.
“Everyone thinks we met in the army, but there was no crossing of paths for us,” Angela said.
They actually met at the wedding of Garrett’s brother, who married Angela’s friend from high school.
“I didn’t know anybody but the bride. ... I ended up sitting at the Gingrich table and hearing the war stories,” Angela said. “He told stories, I told stories. It was, like, meant to be. ... Garrett called me a month later and we started emailing.”
That chance encounter at a wedding produced a strong military family that continues today.
With the full support of his wife and daughters, and after 21 years of service, Lt. Col. Garrett Gingrich, 39, assumed command of the Iowa Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry regiment in Waterloo on Sept. 13. At the top post, he’ll be in charge of the battalion’s more than 700 soldiers.
“I’ve been National Guard my entire career,” Garrett said. “I walked in there as a private in 1998.”
He gives a lot of credit to his wife for his service trajectory, he said.
“She’s very strong. She deals with me being gone a lot. A lot of other military marriages don’t do as well. She’s a rock star.”
That’s because she knows a thing or two about military life. Angela joined the army in February 1997 as a senior at a Nebraska high school. She left for basic training six months later.
“I knew I wasn’t ready for college but I wanted to get there eventually,” she said. ...”I wasn’t going to stay at home and work at Shopko. I needed something in between.”
After basic training, Angela trained for several months more to be an operating room technician. She also was trained as a combat medic.
“I wanted to pick a job that would work for me on the outside,” she said. “It put me in a position where I could continue on in the medical field in nursing.”
She was stationed at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, moving between rounds of sterilizing surgical instruments and assisting in operating rooms. She was in Operating Room 9 on 9/11 when an anesthesiologist came in and alerted them to planes crashing into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
“We needed to get all these (patients) off the tables and prepare for casualties,” she said.
They got just three patients later in the day. Most 9/11 victims were treated at hospitals closer to where the planes struck. “They were either burned to a crisp or bumps and bruises,” Angela explained.
A year later, five years into her six-year enlistment, Angela deployed to Afghanistan. One week in country, she experienced her first multiple casualty arrival to the field hospital.
You have free articles remaining.
“I hadn’t seen war trauma,” she said. ... “A special forces soldier had an RPG blow up in his face. His whole face was just shattered. He lost a hand. It was just this huge team effort on this one person. I was just amazed that this kid got put back together. He looked like hamburger when he came to us. ... You just go on adrenaline.”
She was in Afghanistan for six months before returning stateside. Not long after, her enlistment ended and she left the army.
“I am who I am because I did that,” she said. “It was about character building, selfless service, and being part of the greater good. ... “I was torn about getting out, but I knew I wanted to go to college. I used up all of my GI Bill to go to nursing school.”
Angela is now a civilian nurse practitioner with MercyOne. Garrett is a firefighter/paramedic with Waterloo Fire Rescue. Like Angela, Garrett chose military service to help with college and gain additional job skills.
“It’s become so much more than that. It’s about being able to serve and lead, and making a difference by serving community and country,” Garrett said.
Garrett, a Dysart native, has deployed with the 1/133rd to the middle east three times — Sinai, Egypt; Iraq; and Afghanistan. The deployment to Egypt was a peace-keeping mission.
In Iraq, one of his unit’s first missions was convoy security, escorting trucks carrying commodities to sustain U.S. troops in Western Iraq.
“We were the primary unit that was supplying and sustaining all the Marines and the forces that were working in the west,” Garrett said. “We were a significant part of that. I’m proud of that; I feel good about it.
“Every day we were doing 14 hours in a truck. It was pretty hot all the time,” with outdoor temperatures reaching 115-120 degrees during the day. ... “We had 30 to 50 military vehicles and we would have roughly up to maybe 125-200 semi trucks — we escorted all those vehicles.
“The enemy, their primary means to engage us was (improvised explosive devices). Every once in a while we’d get small arms fire. But mostly they would plant IED’s on the road. ... We dealt with that. We got out there in the desert and we went after them. We had a lot of success tracking down the enemy — either 50 or 60 insurgents we were able to eliminate from being able to engage us that way.”
Garrett also spoke about the firefight ambush with al-Qaida forces in Iraq on Sept. 30, 2006, that killed two soldiers from the 1/133rd — Scott Nisely of Marshalltown and Kampha Sourivong of Iowa City.
“I called in the medevac for them and we made sure the bird got in and they got on it. My medic was communicating that they were already gone. ... That was a tough mission after that. ... You sit down with your guys and you let them know we got a job to do. I need you guys to step up and stay strong and persevere. We can’t have this happen again. It was tough.”
Garrett’s third deployment, to Afghanistan in 2010, was the first in which he’d be leaving a spouse behind. “That one was a little tougher because I had settled into a life. I was working for the fire department. I was married. This would be the first time that I had my own spouse that I’d be leaving for a year.”
Three deployments have left him mentally stronger and made him a better leader, Garrett said, the perfect fit for his new role at the 1/133rd.
“I’ve learned how to deal and cope with high amounts of stress. It really pushes the limits of what you can endure,” he said.
Garrett said he’s grateful for the leadership opportunities he’s been afforded in the military.
“I had no idea. I went in for the college benefits. I had no idea that I would deploy three times and go through the experiences that I did. I could never have imagined it. ... But I wouldn’t be the person I am today if it weren’t for my time as a soldier and an officer.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.