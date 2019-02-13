INDEPENDENCE -- The Buchanan County Master Gardeners will host the annual public gardening symposium Feb. 23.
The symposium will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Independence's First Presbyterian Church.
The $35 cost includes light breakfast items and a hot lunch provided by the Presbyterian Women.
There will be four main speakers, an assortment of vendor shopping, a variety of breakout sessions, door prizes and silent auction shopping.
Main speakers for 2019 are Abby Beltz presenting "Soil Health & Cover Crops for Gardens"; Dave Harms presenting "Ponds: Planning, Care and Maintenance"; Gaylord Stauffer presenting "Everything You Need to Know About Daylilies"; and Randall Cass presenting "Native Bees and Their Preferred Plants."
Money raised from this event allow the Buchanan County Master Gardeners to provide horticulture and garden-related programs, projects and outreach to the communities in and around the county, as well as educate attendees about pertinent horticulture and garden-related information.
Registration forms can be found at www.extension.iastate.edu/buchanan, or register by sending a check to Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd., Ste. A, Independence 50644.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.