Gardening program April 19 at Denver Library

DENVER -- Learn methods, ideas and tips for gardening from Iowa State University Extension at an April 19 program at the Denver Library.

The event is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public. A food donation for the local food pantry is suggested.

Ron Lenth, director for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach-Bremer County, will be the presenter. A question-and-answer session will follow.

For more information, call the library at 319-984-5140.

