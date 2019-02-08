Try 1 month for 99¢
Master gardeners

INDEPENDENCE — The Buchanan County Master Gardeners will host the annual public gardening symposium Feb. 23.

The symposium will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Independence’s First Presbyterian Church.

The $35 cost includes light breakfast items and a hot lunch provided by the Presbyterian Women.

There will be four main speakers, an assortment of vendor shopping, a variety of breakout sessions, door prizes and silent auction shopping.

Main speakers for 2019 are Abby Beltz presenting “Soil Health & Cover Crops for Gardens”; Dave Harms presenting “Ponds: Planning, Care and Maintenance”; Gaylord Stauffer presenting “Everything You Need to Know About Daylilies”; and Randall Cass presenting “Native Bees and Their Preferred Plants.”

Money raised from this event allow the Buchanan County Master Gardeners to provide horticulture and garden-related programs, projects and outreach to the communities in and around the county, as well as educate attendees about pertinent horticulture and garden-related information.

Registration forms can be found at www.extension.iastate.edu/buchanan, or register by sending a check to Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd., Ste. A, Independence 50644.

