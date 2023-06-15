Gaylord Stauffer’s garden is taking a deep breath before the summer solstice arrives.

Peony blossoms have disintegrated into petal puddles, stately irises have bid adieu and May daisies are a bit bedraggled. Daffodil remains lie on the ground, food for next spring’s flowering, but nearly tucked out of site beneath spreading foliage of spiderworts, bloodworts and other greenery.

And life goes on. Hostas are unfurled — some with leaves large enough for a child to play hide-and-seek, and others no bigger than mouse ears. Hydrangeas are puffed up in shades of green, white and soft red, and the daylilies, lilies, coneflowers, monarda and other perennials are poised to burst forth into glorious summer bloom.

Stauffer’s garden at 1803 Sunnyside Drive, Cedar Falls, is one of eight gardens featured on Saturday’s 2023 Garden Tour, hosted by the Grout Museum District.

The tour is from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at gmdistrict.org/GardenTours2023, at the Grout Museum or at any garden site on tour day. Children 12 and under are free of charge.

All proceeds will support the maintenance and upkeep of the Rensselaer Russell House Museum and the Snowden House. Garden Tours presenting sponsor is Koch Construction.

Not a blade of grass is left to mow in Stauffer’s yard. For the past 20 years, he has planted in his garden paradise until it encompasses his entire property. To paraphrase a Will Rogers’ quote, Stauffer never met a plant he didn’t like — or couldn’t make room for in a bed or border.

“I started in front with planting and I’d get to a place, a sidewalk, and think, ‘I can plant on the other side, too.’ I just kept going,” said Stauffer, a retired music educator and harpist. His garden grew with plant gifts from his mother and pass-along plants from friends. A generous gardener himself, when he digs and divides perennials or hostas, for example, he’ll share the bounty with others.

Stauffer has welcomed hundreds of visitors into his garden over the years on nearly a dozen garden tours, garden club meetings and numerous gatherings, including reunions and an annual summer celebration for fellow Black Hawk County Master Gardeners.

He has cultivated a certain spirit of wild abandon, but organized within brick walks that meander on circuitous paths throughout the garden. Secluded benches and a pergola offer secluded spots to sit, rest and listen to bird song and the low rumble of pollen-laden bumblebees trundling from bloom to bloom. There’s a pond with fish, a covered patio area, and of course, more gardens in the backyard.

Stauffer spends endless hours puttering and enjoying his gardens. While it looks as if the care, feeding and watering is a full-time job, he doesn’t clock in and out.

“Nothing is ever really done. There’s always something I need to do, something new I want to plant. Now that I’m retired, I can decide to work out here today, or if I don’t get to it, there’s tomorrow,” Stauffer said.

Other gardeners will open their garden gates for the tour: Teri Sheehan, 1018 Royal Drive, and UNI Botanical Center, 2601 Missouri St., both in Cedar Falls, and in Waterloo, Joyce Halverson and Lewis Eifert, 735 Hall Ave.; Peoples Community Garden, 905 Franklin St.; Chris Schwartz, 214 Highland Blvd.; Doug Castenson and Dean Petersen, 1636 Partridge Lane. The VGM Farm, located at 6365 Ripple Road in La Porte City, will also be open for the tour.

