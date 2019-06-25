CEDAR FALLS --- City offices will be closed July 4. Residents having Thursday as their collection day should put their garbage out by 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 3.
The solid waste transfer station and recycling center will be closed July 4. Both facilities will reopen July 5.
If you have questions please feel free to call the Municipal Operations & Programs office at 273-8629 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
