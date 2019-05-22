{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO --- City of Waterloo offices will be closed on Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

There will be no curbside garbage or yard waste collection on that day. Residents with Monday as their normal collection days should put their garbage and yard waste containers out by 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, for pickup.

Questions may be directed to the Sanitation Department at (319) 291-4455.

