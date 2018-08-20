WATERLOO – A Sunday evening fire damaged a residential garage and two vehicles inside.
A neighbor spotted smoke and flames coming from the detached garage at 325 Harwood Ave. at about 7:09 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters were on the scene within two minutes.
The blaze damaged to vehicles, and a 20-pound propane tank in the garage began venting during the fire, said Ben Petersen, a battalion chief with Waterloo Fire Rescue.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.