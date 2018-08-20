Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO – A Sunday evening fire damaged a residential garage and two vehicles inside.

A neighbor spotted smoke and flames coming from the detached garage at 325 Harwood Ave. at about 7:09 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters were on the scene within two minutes.

The blaze damaged to vehicles, and a 20-pound propane tank in the garage began venting during the fire, said Ben Petersen, a battalion chief with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

