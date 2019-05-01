CEDAR FALLS -- A garage was destroyed and two homes damaged from the heat of the fire in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
The fire started shortly before 5 p.m. at 2617 Viking Place, near the roundabout at Cedar Heights Drive and Deere Road.
Owner Brandon Nelson said he was using his riding lawn mower when it stopped. He brought the mower to his unattached garage to jump-start it using his Jeep. He believes he unhooked the cables after starting the mower. Soon after, he found his garage on fire. A neighbor tried to help him put out the blaze with an extinguisher, but it got out of hand.
The garage was fully involved a short time later. Police Chief Jeff Olson said there was a full firefighter crew at the scene with three to four public safety officers. The street does not have fire hydrants, so extra water had to be brought in in a pumper.
Nelson's home and a house next door were damaged by the heat of the intense fire, Olson said. A propane tank on a grill in the garage exploded.
Nelson said his dog was outside and safe. He said he has insurance and had already called his agent.
