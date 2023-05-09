CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls family escaped injury when a fire broke out in their attached garage Monday night.
Crews with Cedar Falls Fire Rescue were called to the home at 1607 College St. at about 11:15 p.m. Monday and found the blaze was starting to breach into the living area above the garage.
Firefighters knocked down the fire before it could continue spreading and limited it to the basement area.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
WATCH NOW: Courier fire videos
Former church fire, Waverly, Iowa, Dec. 19, 2016
VIDEO: House Fire, Gable St., Waterloo, Iowa 120319
Apartment fire, Jefferson St., Feb. 19, 2016
Duplex Fire, Western Ave., Feb. 9. 2016
Fire, Beaver Ridge Trail, Cedar Falls, Iowa Feb. 5, 2018
Garage/house fire, Seneca Ave., Waterloo, Iowa Dec. 11, 2017
House Fire, W. Second St., Waterloo, Iowa, Oct. 20, 2016
House fire, Marion St., Evansdale, Iowa June 6, 2018
House fire, W. 2nd St., Waterloo, Iowa July 7, 2017
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.