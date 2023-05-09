CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls family escaped injury when a fire broke out in their attached garage Monday night.

Crews with Cedar Falls Fire Rescue were called to the home at 1607 College St. at about 11:15 p.m. Monday and found the blaze was starting to breach into the living area above the garage.

Firefighters knocked down the fire before it could continue spreading and limited it to the basement area.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

