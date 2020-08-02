Garage destroyed, three homes damaged in Sunday fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Fire destroyed a detached garage and spread to two nearby home early Sunday morning.

Residents evacuated the homes, and no injuries were reported.

“I heard the dog bark and that kind of woke me, and my husband could see a yellow light through our window, so he got up to look,” said Amy Schaefer, who lives next door to 1638 Lark Lane, where the fire broke out at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday

“That garage was just engulfed,” she said.

Schaefer gathered up their dogs, left the house and called 911.

Flames spread to the side of her house at 1630 Lark and the back of 1638. Intense heat from the blaze melted the siding on the attached garage at 1642 Lark.

Schaefer said she was impressed by the fire department’s quick response and the fact firefighters took extra steps to protect items inside her house while extinguishing the flames.

“There is a lot of damage, but they moved some of my stuff back, and they covered it with tarps. I thought they went able and beyond,” Schaefer said.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

