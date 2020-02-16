Gaming grant applications sought
0 comments

Gaming grant applications sought

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo

Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo

 Courtesy photo

WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County Gaming Association has opened its process for grants to be awarded in August.

Qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and municipalities in the county can submit letters of intent through April 15. An invitation to submit a full grant application will be requested for projects meeting eligibility requirements.

The BHCGA holds the state gaming license for the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo and receives 5.75 percent of the casino's adjusted gross receipts to disburse as grants for property tax relief, capital projects and charitable donations.

Non-profit organizations are encouraged to contact the BHCGA office to discuss funding ideas in areas such as parks and recreation or sports; public safety; libraries, museums and the arts; and human services, including education.

Funding guidelines and online forms for submission are available on the association’s website at www.bhcga.org. Contact Beth Knipp, executive director, at (319) 433-1153 before submitting a letter of intent.

The Courier's Most-Read Local Business Stories from 2019

Here are the most-read stories about local business openings, closings and happenings in The Courier in 2019, as measured in users to wcfcourier.com.

+3
CBD is illegal. Why can I buy it?
Business - Local News
topical

CBD is illegal. Why can I buy it?

  • Amie Rivers
  • 2

If you have a legally-purchased CBD oil in your pocket and you didn't get it from a dispensary, that's the same under Iowa law as carrying a bag of marijuana. So why are Black Hawk County stores still allowed to sell it?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News