Gaming grant applications sought

WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County Gaming Association has opened its process for grants to be awarded in August.

Qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and municipalities in the county can submit letters of intent through April 15. An invitation to submit a full grant application will be requested for projects meeting eligibility requirements.

The BHCGA holds the state gaming license for the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo and receives 5.75 percent of the casino's adjusted gross receipts to disburse as grants for property tax relief, capital projects and charitable donations.

Non-profit organizations are encouraged to contact the BHCGA office to discuss funding ideas in areas such as parks and recreation or sports; public safety; libraries, museums and the arts; and human services, including education.

Funding guidelines and online forms for submission are available on the association’s website at www.bhcga.org. Contact Beth Knipp, executive director, at (319) 433-1153 before submitting a letter of intent.

