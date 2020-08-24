Gaming association grant fall funding cycle opens Sept. 1

The board of directors of the Black Hawk County Gaming Association will return resume accepting funding requests beginning Sept. 1.
The the association will focus grand awards for projects located in Black Hawk county only during July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
The gaming association will accept letters of intent from eligible non-profit organizations and municipalities located within Black Hawk county. If the project meets eligibility guidelines, an invitation to submit a full grant application will be requested. Funding award decisions for fall grants will be made in January 2021.
"We look forward to re-opening the grant process for Black Hawk county projects and to be able to support worthy applications and organizations. Our mission is to Help the Cedar Valley prosper, and the board is excited to be able to provide critical funding once again to area projects," said Betsy Ratchford, president of the board of directors of BHCGA.
Black Hawk county gaming association considers grant applications to fund projects that make the Cedar Valley a stronger, better place to live. The association has a funding focus in the following categories: Parks, recreation, sports related, human services, education, public safety, libraries, museums, and the arts.
Municipalities located in Black Hawk county and eligible non profit organizations that focus of these areas are encourage to contact the office if they are interested in submitting a letter of intent.
Funding guidelines and the online grants management portal is available at www.bhcga.org. Prior to submitting a letter of intent, call 433-1153.
Fuel tanker crashes into Waterloo home
A fuel tanker crashed into a Waterloo home just before 6:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
Waterloo firefighters at the scene of a fuel tanker crash on Thursday, Aug. 20. The tanker crashed into a home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues.
Firefighters worked to free the driver of a fuel tanker that crashed into a home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues in Waterloo.
Waterloo Police at the scene of a fuel tanker crash at Ridgeway and Hammond avenues in Waterloo.
A Kwik Trip fuel tanker crashed into a Waterloo home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues just before 6:45 a.m. Thursday in Waterloo.
Waterloo firefighters work at the scene after a fuel tanker truck crashed into a home Thursday at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues.
Waterloo firefighters at the scene of a fuel tanker crash on Thursday, Aug. 20. The tanker crashed into a home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues.
Waterloo Police at a fueling facility on Ridgeway Avenue where a disturbance occurred before a fuel tanker crashed into a Waterloo home on Thu…
Waterloo Police at a fuel facility on Ridgeway Avenue where a disturbance occurred just before a fuel tanker crashed into a Waterloo home.
Police who were headed to a disturbance at a Kwik Star fuel facility on Ridgeway Avenue were notified about a fuel tanker striking Waterloo ho…
Kwik Star fuel blending facility under construction on West Ridgeway Avenue. Photographed Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Crews from West Central Environmental Consultants flushed storm sewer lines and set up equipment to skim fuel from Dry Run Creek Friday follow…
Crews from West Central Environmental Consultants flushed storm sewer lines and set up equipment to skim fuel from Dry Run Creek Friday follow…
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.