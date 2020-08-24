Gaming association grant fall funding cycle opens Sept. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The board of directors of the Black Hawk County Gaming Association will return resume accepting funding requests beginning Sept. 1.

The the association will focus grand awards for projects located in Black Hawk county only during July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

The gaming association will accept letters of intent from eligible non-profit organizations and municipalities located within Black Hawk county. If the project meets eligibility guidelines, an invitation to submit a full grant application will be requested. Funding award decisions for fall grants will be made in January 2021.

"We look forward to re-opening the grant process for Black Hawk county projects and to be able to support worthy applications and organizations. Our mission is to Help the Cedar Valley prosper, and the board is excited to be able to provide critical funding once again to area projects," said Betsy Ratchford, president of the board of directors of BHCGA.

Black Hawk county gaming association considers grant applications to fund projects that make the Cedar Valley a stronger, better place to live. The association has a funding focus in the following categories: Parks, recreation, sports related, human services, education, public safety, libraries, museums, and the arts.