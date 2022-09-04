Gallery without walls: ARTapalooza to bring crowds to Parkade Saturday for outdoor art festival

CEDAR FALLS – On Saturday, the only traffic allowed along the first four blocks of Main Street will be foot traffic. It’s the 16th annual ARTapalooza from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from First to Fifth streets on the Parkade.

Crowds can meander through this gallery without walls featuring nearly 60 local and regional artists. They will display and sell their work in booths arranged down the center of the street.

Traditionally, ARTapalooza is fall’s first big festival — or summer’s last hurrah — on the Saturday after Labor Day. The family-friendly outdoor festival is hosted by Community Main Street.

“There will be 11 or 12 booths in each block. We have 57 artists coming, and 18 of those are new to ARTapalooza,” said Kim Bear, executive director of Community Main Street.

Its mission is to focus on the arts as a whole, including different artistic mediums, entertainment and participation in the arts.

The juried art show will include paintings, ceramics, glasswork, jewelry photography, drawing, printmaking, mixed media, fiber, metal and wood. Some artists will demonstrate their work.

Live entertainment is planned throughout the day. Travis Wilson will perform at 9 a.m. at Cup of Joe, followed by Rick Vanderwall at 11 a.m., Carter Guse at 12:30 p.m. and Bryan Sink at 2 p.m. At Third and Main streets, the UNI Suzuki School of Music will perform at 10 a.m., followed at 11:30 by The Doo Wops. The Cedar Falls High School Band will close the event beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Children’s activities return to ARTapalooza this year, said Bear. “It’s been slow building back to a normal event after COVID, but I feel like we’ve made a comeback.”

The Youth Art Team will be at ARTapalooza. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra’s Instrument Petting Zoo and other children’s art activities are planned.

Bear said the public is encouraged to dine at restaurants and browse and shop in stores throughout downtown Cedar Falls during the event.

The following artists are participating in the annual event:

100 Block – David Leeper, sculpture; Ellen Sakornbut, fiber; Alisa Engelhart Smith, ceramics; Paige Price/Hanna Thuesen, jewelry and painting; Mickey and Dan Johnson, mixed media; Bruce Litterer, drawing; Joe Bohr, wood; Michelle Rosburg, jewelry; Joan Gaspar Hart, ceramics; Caylin Graham, painting; and The SPACE, mixed media.

200 Block: Darla Ellickson, jewelry; Liz & Rich Robertson, ceramics; Will Beard, drawing; Thomas Ellis, photography; Brian Hays, sculpture; Karen Homann, fiber; Connie Rodgers, jewelry; Lisa Nelson, fiber; Gary Ingersoll, photography; Rachel Stumme, wood; and James Kerns, ceramics.

300 Block: Laura Ross, jewelry; Liz Remetch, wood; Liane Westcot, painting; Jess Lease, ceramics; Mallory Gardner, fiber; Mika Sorak, sculpture; Ann Olsson and Janet Drake, painting; Allisa Gartin, photography; Michael Reed, wood; Jim Cronk, ceramics; and Alissa Walton, mixed media/painting.

400 Block: Ebony King, jewelry; Nicole Sands, drawing; Genel Jumalon, drawing; Rebecca Evanovich, ceramics; Beth Kivett, glass; Susan Kennicott, mixed media; Olivia Gainer, jewelry; Nicole obrien, painting; Paul Kestel, photography; Lori Schmidt, painting; Gwen Atty, mixed media; and Audra Krusz, jewelry.