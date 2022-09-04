Gallery without walls: ARTapalooza to bring crowds to Parkade Saturday for outdoor art festival

CEDAR FALLS – On Saturday, the only traffic allowed along the first four blocks of Main Street will be foot traffic. It’s the 16th annual ARTapalooza from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from First to Fifth streets on the Parkade.
Crowds can meander through this gallery without walls featuring nearly 60 local and regional artists. They will display and sell their work in booths arranged down the center of the street.
Traditionally, ARTapalooza is fall’s first big festival — or summer’s last hurrah — on the Saturday after Labor Day. The family-friendly outdoor festival is hosted by Community Main Street.
“There will be 11 or 12 booths in each block. We have 57 artists coming, and 18 of those are new to ARTapalooza,” said Kim Bear, executive director of Community Main Street.
Its mission is to focus on the arts as a whole, including different artistic mediums, entertainment and participation in the arts.
The juried art show will include paintings, ceramics, glasswork, jewelry photography, drawing, printmaking, mixed media, fiber, metal and wood. Some artists will demonstrate their work.
Live entertainment is planned throughout the day. Travis Wilson will perform at 9 a.m. at Cup of Joe, followed by Rick Vanderwall at 11 a.m., Carter Guse at 12:30 p.m. and Bryan Sink at 2 p.m. At Third and Main streets, the UNI Suzuki School of Music will perform at 10 a.m., followed at 11:30 by The Doo Wops. The Cedar Falls High School Band will close the event beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Children’s activities return to ARTapalooza this year, said Bear. “It’s been slow building back to a normal event after COVID, but I feel like we’ve made a comeback.”
The Youth Art Team will be at ARTapalooza. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra’s Instrument Petting Zoo and other children’s art activities are planned.
Bear said the public is encouraged to dine at restaurants and browse and shop in stores throughout downtown Cedar Falls during the event.
The following artists are participating in the annual event:
100 Block – David Leeper, sculpture; Ellen Sakornbut, fiber; Alisa Engelhart Smith, ceramics; Paige Price/Hanna Thuesen, jewelry and painting; Mickey and Dan Johnson, mixed media; Bruce Litterer, drawing; Joe Bohr, wood; Michelle Rosburg, jewelry; Joan Gaspar Hart, ceramics; Caylin Graham, painting; and The SPACE, mixed media.
200 Block: Darla Ellickson, jewelry; Liz & Rich Robertson, ceramics; Will Beard, drawing; Thomas Ellis, photography; Brian Hays, sculpture; Karen Homann, fiber; Connie Rodgers, jewelry; Lisa Nelson, fiber; Gary Ingersoll, photography; Rachel Stumme, wood; and James Kerns, ceramics.
300 Block: Laura Ross, jewelry; Liz Remetch, wood; Liane Westcot, painting; Jess Lease, ceramics; Mallory Gardner, fiber; Mika Sorak, sculpture; Ann Olsson and Janet Drake, painting; Allisa Gartin, photography; Michael Reed, wood; Jim Cronk, ceramics; and Alissa Walton, mixed media/painting.
400 Block: Ebony King, jewelry; Nicole Sands, drawing; Genel Jumalon, drawing; Rebecca Evanovich, ceramics; Beth Kivett, glass; Susan Kennicott, mixed media; Olivia Gainer, jewelry; Nicole obrien, painting; Paul Kestel, photography; Lori Schmidt, painting; Gwen Atty, mixed media; and Audra Krusz, jewelry.
Fall & Christmas Fig & Frolic DIY projects
Fall felt garland
Fall felt garland
These instructions are for making a garland measuring 5 feet long.
Here’s what you’ll need:
-- 9- by 12-inch felt sheets in assorted fall colors (I used roughly 10 sheets of each of 4 colors for this garland. The number of sheets you will need depends on how long you want your garland.)
-- ¾-inch wide strong ribbon
-- Hot glue gun and glue
-- Scissors
Instructions:
Step 1. Cut each felt sheet in half along long side. Then cut each half into 4 equal parts (making 8 pieces from each full sheet)
Step 2. Cut each smaller piece into a simple leaf shape (See shapes below).
Step 3. Add roughly 1 inch of hot glue to center of leaf at the base end and pinch base corners together and hold for a couple seconds.
Step 4. Complete for all smaller cut pieces.
Step 5. Cut ribbon to desired length of garland
Step 6. Hot glue leaves to ribbon alternating back forth on opposite sides of the ribbon randomly using each color of leaf.
Step 7. Continue this process until the ribbon is full of leaves
Step 8 8. Adorn your favorite fall display!
BRANDON POLLOCK / CVHG
Birch wood Christmas tree
Birch wood rounds provide multiple ways to adorn a Christmas tree with personal and colorful tree ornaments and create framed art, natural gift tags, a set of holiday drink coasters pr an advent calendar. Whatever the project, it can be done by anyone regardless of age or crafting experience.
Birch Wood Christmas Tree Framed Art
1. Purchase wood slices or have someone cut them from downed branches in the yard. (If you cut them yourself, be sure to let them sit out and dry out for a number of weeks.) The ones used in this project were 2.8 to 3.5 inches.
2. Paint each round however you would like. You can make them colorful or neutral. The number you paint depends on the size you would like your final piece of art – large or small.
3. While the rounds are drying, paint a piece of plywood to serve as backing. The size featured here is roughly 24- by 30- inches and is painted in Chalk Paint by Annie Sloan Pure White.
4. The frame is made from cheap furring strips stained using Chalk Paint “Dark Wax.” Once the back is dry, attach the frame pieces using 1-inch brad nails and a nailer. You could also use a hammer and brad nail. Just be sure to drill a pilot hole if you go this route. Attach a picture hanger on the back.
5. Lay the plywood down and rearrange the slices to your liking. Using wood glue, apply a nickel size amount of glue on the back of each slice and place it back down. The glue will not dry extremely quickly so you are still able to adjust them for spacing once all glued.
6. Let artwork sit for 1 to 2 hours to completely dry. You’re done!
BRANDON POLLOCK / CVHG
Birch wood Christmas tree ornaments
Birch wood rounds provide multiple ways to adorn a Christmas tree with personal and colorful tree ornaments and create framed art, natural gift tags, a set of holiday drink coasters pr an advent calendar. Whatever the project, it can be done by anyone regardless of age or crafting experience.
Christmas Tree Ornament
1. Drill a ¼-inch hole near the edge of a wood slice.
2. Paint the slice however you would like.
3. Let dry and string a ribbon through the hole. Done!
4. You could also follow these steps and create a gift tag -- just write your “To: and From:” on it.
BRANDON POLLOCK / CVHG
Oh what fun! Gift wrapping ideas
By adding creative touches to your packages and making them personalized, your gift recipients are sure to exclaim, “Oh what fun!”
Found objects
One method to create unique fun packages is to take a look around the house for small objects that may be useless, but interesting. Put them on a package and voila! We used buttons, an old red faucet, vintage Christmas cards, luggage tags, a child's stocking.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
Oh, what fun! Gift wrapping ideas 2
Vintage Christmas tidbits
Bring back the nostalgia of past Christmases by digging in your old Christmas decoration boxes, searching on eBay, or shopping in a vintage/antique shop. They cost nearly nothing, but will be sure to get an extra smile. Bead garlands, vintage paper and ribbon.
BRANDON POLLOCK / CVHG
Christmas branch
This sweet little Christmas branch with its dangling ornaments has a farmhouse theme. But it will have a whimsical touch in any setting.
Make our decorations — twig tree, gilded pine cone, paper heart, tree-in-ball and burlap ornaments, or use your own meaningful ornaments.
You'll need: Branches, twigs, twine, string and ribbon, paper (old books, sheet music, etc.) clear ornaments, burlap, mini bottle brush tree, glitter, gold leaf kit or metallic craft paint, white glue, eye hook.
Create a hanger for your branch with twine or ribbon. Tuck in a sprig of greenery.
Twig tree
1. Cut 14 twigs graduating in length from 2 1/2 to 7 inches (1/2 inch difference between each twig).
2. Cut length of string two arms length long.
3. Create loop for knot in the middle of the string; insert the largest twig. Double tie it tightly in place.
4. Create another loop; repeat with remaining twigs from largest to smallest, keeping knots onto to reduce twisting.
Paper heart
1. Cut paper: 2 strips 8-inches long, 2 strips 7 inches long and 2 strips 5 inches long, each 1 inch wide.
2. Cut 12-inch long piece of string or twine.
3. Fold twine in half. Place 5-inch paper strip on each side of twine, lining up ends. Add 7-inch strip to each side, then 8-inch strips. Paper strips should be even twine. Staple ends together in a crisscross shape, catching the twine.
4. Personalize it with glitter, if desired.
Tree in a ball: Use a dab of glue on mini bottle brush tree and insert into clear ornament. Wait a moment, then add fine glitter for a snowy effect. Burlap ball: Attach burlap strips to ball ornament with glue, or use our pattern at www.Figandfrolic.com. Stamp any word on a ribbon and tie around center.
Gilded pine cone: Use leafing size to coat pine cone tips. Follow directions to apply gold leaf. Or use metallic craft paint instead. Screw a small eye hook into the top center. Add hanging string or ribbon.
Brandon Pollock
Christmas-themed decorative stenciled pillows
Make your own Christmas-themed decorative stenciled pillows –by following these basic instructions:
1. Always make your finished pillow cover two inches smaller than the pillow form. Example: for a 20” pillow form, cut fabric into two 19” squares, allowing for a 1/2” seam allowance.
2. If you plan to stencil, do it before sewing the pillow. Use a paint that will be permanent on fabric to make sure they are washable. We used Chalk Paint by Annie Sloan, of course. Lightly swipe your paintbrush over the stencil to get faded look. Make sure stencil is centered. So easy!
3. Next sew the zipper, connecting two sides. Use an invisible zipper that is actually longer than your pillow. So easy to sew. Just follow directions, then cut off the extra tail of the zipper.
4. Make sure your zipper is open enough to get your hand through, then sew the remaining sides, right sides together. Clip the corners diagonally to reduce bulk. Turn right side out. Press.
CVHG FILE PHOTO
Thanksgiving Mantel Magic
Get the look for Thanksgiving: We started with a stems of faux magnolia leaves, real tree branches and twigs, evergreen clippings, real pheasant feathers and bittersweet. Faux (you can use real) pumpkins are tucked into the arrangement, too. Decorative objects include tarnished silver pots and platters. The word “GIVE” has been stenciled on the blackboard. You can hand-letter the word or find and print a stencil from online sources.
A mantel is one of the easiest places to dress for the holidays. You can make a charming, seasonal statement for your Thanksgiving celebration, and with just a few switcheroos, transform it into a Christmas scene.
Don’t have a mantel? Make one – we did! This faux fireplace and mantel was constructed from a beautiful old door frame purchased at an auction. Boards, a porch railing and old fence create the structure and mantel itself. The bottom board is covered with a subtle wrapping paper that fits with either holiday.
A framed blackboard made from an old sofa-sized painting hangs above the mantel. These elements remain the same … it’s only the decorations that change to suit the season.
1. Decide on a theme and gather your objects and materials. Decide which will form the foundation of both Thanksgiving and Christmas motifs.
2. Layer for a lush look. Start with greenery or a garland and build from there, layer after layer, incorporating your favorite objects. Think three-dimensionally by jutting elements out or draping them away from the mantel.
3. Always have a focal point. Go whimsical, funky, vintage, sophisticated, natural, colorful – it’s up to you!
4. Look for balance, whether your design is symmetrical or asymmetrical. We think asymmetrical designs are more fun.
BRANDON POLLOCK / CVHG
Christmas Mantel Magic
A mantel is one of the easiest places to dress for the holidays. You can make a charming, seasonal statement for your Thanksgiving celebration, and with just a few switcheroos, transform it into a Christmas scene.
Don’t have a mantel? Make one – we did! This faux fireplace and mantel was constructed from a beautiful old door frame purchased at an auction. Boards, a porch railing and old fence create the structure and mantel itself. The bottom board is covered with a subtle wrapping paper that fits with either holiday.
A framed blackboard made from an old sofa-sized painting hangs above the mantel. These elements remain the same … it’s only the decorations that change to suit the season.
1. Decide on a theme and gather your objects and materials. Decide which will form the foundation of both Thanksgiving and Christmas motifs.
2. Layer for a lush look. Start with greenery or a garland and build from there, layer after layer, incorporating your favorite objects. Think three-dimensionally by jutting elements out or draping them away from the mantel.
3. Always have a focal point. Go whimsical, funky, vintage, sophisticated, natural, colorful – it’s up to you!
4. Look for balance, whether your design is symmetrical or asymmetrical. We think asymmetrical designs are more fun.
For Christmas, remove bittersweet and pumpkins from the Thanksgiving arrangement. Replace with white twigs, more evergreens, pine cones, ornaments, etc. Change the blackboard to a Merry Christmas message and tack a trio of vintage Christmas stockings to the mantel. A red crepe paper rose at the corner completes the festive transformation.
BRANDON POLLOCK / CVHG
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.