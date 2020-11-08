Gallery of Trees to be open at Festival of Trees; other events go virtual

CEDAR FALLS – Each holiday season, the public looks forward to wandering through a glittering, festive forest at the Gallery of Trees. This year is no exception. The gallery will be open for the 32nd annual Festival of Trees, Nov. 18-22, in the lobby at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

Other festival events will be virtual, said Diane Jorgensen, fund development and special events coordinator for MercyOne. The festival is presented by Friends of MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center. This year’s theme is “Merry and Bright.”

“It’s a tradition that people love and have embraced during the holidays. This year, more than ever, we needed to have some elements of the annual event. It is intended as a fundraiser for our facilities, but it is a gift that we give to the community,” she said.

The event has been scaled back due to the pandemic. Beloved activities such as the Teddy Bear Tea, Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen Bake Sale and the Holiday Brunch, as well as other events and activities have been canceled.