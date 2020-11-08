Gallery of Trees to be open at Festival of Trees; other events go virtual

CEDAR FALLS – Each holiday season, the public looks forward to wandering through a glittering, festive forest at the Gallery of Trees. This year is no exception. The gallery will be open for the 32nd annual Festival of Trees, Nov. 18-22, in the lobby at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
Other festival events will be virtual, said Diane Jorgensen, fund development and special events coordinator for MercyOne. The festival is presented by Friends of MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center. This year’s theme is “Merry and Bright.”
“It’s a tradition that people love and have embraced during the holidays. This year, more than ever, we needed to have some elements of the annual event. It is intended as a fundraiser for our facilities, but it is a gift that we give to the community,” she said.
The event has been scaled back due to the pandemic. Beloved activities such as the Teddy Bear Tea, Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen Bake Sale and the Holiday Brunch, as well as other events and activities have been canceled.
HoliDAY Craft Night will be live online from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Florists from Petersen & Tietz Florists and Greenhouses will be in the Gallery of Trees to show participants how to create a seasonal wreath. Supplies will be packaged and can be picked up prior to the event. Guests can add on “Drinks to Go” by Bar Winslow with recipes for making festive beverages. Registration is open now through Nov. 13, with space limited to the first 50 registrants.
Festival of Trees artist Jodie Victoria will lead participants in painting a whimsical snowman during “Art in the Trees,” 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 20. She will offer step-by-step virtual instruction from the Gallery of Trees to participants online. Supplies will be packaged for collection prior to the event. Registration is due by Nov. 13, limited to 50 participants.
The public will not be allowed to tour the gallery during online events.
The festival is partnering with Hatchling and Hens in Cedar Falls to present “Countdown to Christmas,” a rustic calendar-making project that can be done at any time. Registration is online at www.Mercyone.org/festivaloftrees. When purchasing the project, a pick-up time and link to the tutorial will be provided. It is limited to the first 50 reservations.
For fees and to register for events, go to Mercyone.org/festivaloftrees.
Volunteers from Columbus High School’s CAPS have been creating settings for an Elf on the Shelf for social media fun, and there is a prerecorded Santa in a sleigh reading a holiday story at the website.
About 15 decorated trees will be on display at GBPAC, as well as wreaths and decorated lanterns. Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 18; noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 19 and 20; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 21 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22. Cedar Valley Hy-Vee stores gifted the trees for the gallery, said Jorgensen.
Admission is free. Those viewing the trees must wear masks. Temperatures will be checked at the door and entrance will be staggered to make sure physical distancing is possible. Admission is free.
A virtual tour will be available at the website.
There will be an online auction for bidding on trees, wreaths, decorated lanterns and many other items, including a Teddy Bear Tea, in partnership with the Tea Cellar in Cedar Falls.
Funds raised will go towards COVID-19 relief, Jorgensen said. “It helps people to understand that we are a not-for-profit health system, and we still have expenses from the pandemic. Our leadership is doing a fabulous job navigating through all of this, and the Festival does its part,” Jorgensen explained.
The Friends organization has gifted the medical center more than $1.8 million in proceeds from the Festival of Trees in 32 years, Jorgensen added.
