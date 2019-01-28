CEDAR FALLS — The Gallagher Bluedorn and UNI’s School of Music will jointly host the U.S. Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants in concert. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. March 16 in the Great Hall of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus.
With its present home on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Air Force Band is the Air Force’s premier musical organization. Since its formation in 1941 as the Army Air Forces Band, the excellence demonstrated by the band’s airmen musicians has reflected the excellence carried out 24 hours a day by airmen stationed around the globe. Today, the Air Force Band consists of six performing groups: Air Force Strings, Airmen of Note, Ceremonial Brass, Concert Band, Max Impact and Singing Sergeants. This premier musical unit continues to honor those who serve, inspire patriotism and military service in fellow citizens, and impact the global community positively.
The Singing Sergeants is the official chorus of the U.S. Air Force and features 23 active duty airmen musicians. The Singing Sergeants present more than 200 performances annually, performing a wide range of musical styles, from traditional Americana, opera and choral standards to modern Broadway and jazz.
Tickets for this event are free, but are limited to four per person. Tickets are available by calling (319) 273-4849 or visiting unitix.uni.edu.
