Gallagher Bluedorn tops Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa's latest grant recipients

CEDAR FALLS — The Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center recently received $250,000 from the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa for its $14.9 million expansion and renovation project.

The donation comes as part of $390,000 in “mission fulfillment grants” the foundation announced at its annual Celebration of Community event on Friday at the Diamond Event Center.

Other recipients included the city of Waterloo Leisure Services Commission, which was awarded $100,000 for its “transformation” project at Gates and Byrnes parks; the North End Cultural Center, with a $30,000 award to help hire its first full-time staff person; and the Lime Springs Betterment Foundation, awarded $10,000 for its endowment fund.

These are the Community Foundation's “more impactful, larger” grants given out to recipients by its board, according to foundation Chief Executive Officer and President Kaye Englin. Since 1956, the foundation has granted over $114 million to organizations across its 20-county region and holds assets totaling over $143 million.

“Throughout the year, we hear of opportunities, like these ones, and reach to out to them to learn about what they’re working on and their goals,” said Englin in an interview. “Our board was very excited (by) the nice combination of tiny organizations and larger city and university capital projects to benefit.”

From focuses on diversity and youth development to quality of life, Englin feels it’s important to bring about changes that attract people to the region and keep them here.

“We all like to have fun when we’re not working,” she said. “And it helps create a better community.”

The University of Northern Iowa performing arts center, on Dakota Street, is fundraising for its "Facility for the Future" campaign. This will result in upgrades to its interior and exterior as well as seating improvements and several event space additions.

It's one piece of the post-secondary institution's larger $250 million “Our Tomorrow” campaign, which the university announced last month during homecoming week and revealed it was already three-quarters of the way there after a “quiet” fundraising phase.

The project includes a new dynamic entry plaza, marquee lounge event space and expanded ticket office and concession counters, to name a few elements.

The “Make a Splash” campaign is raising funds for $8 million worth of improvements to Waterloo’s Gates Park on East Donald Street and Byrnes Park on Campbell Avenue. They include an aquatics facility with two pools as well as a splash pad, inclusive playground, lighted basketball courts, a multipurpose soccer field and more.

The North End Cultural Center’s funds will “help build capacity for the volunteer-driven organization focused on restoring pride in the diverse cultures of Waterloo’s northeast side,” according to a foundation news release.

The organization focuses on the Black community, building on its strengths, amplifying diverse voices and viewpoints, and provides access to all residents.

The release said the Lime Springs Betterment Foundation is a group committed to improving the quality of life in Lime Springs to attract and retain citizens of the rural Iowa community.

The grant was part of an incentive program to help the community-led effort to reach a $100,000 goal for the fund, which is designated to support community betterment activities in the Lime Springs area.

“These organizations are taking bold moves to make our communities better places for all people and we are honored to be part of their work,” Englin said in a statement. “As a local funder, we know we must also take action to lead. The grants awarded tonight are one way we carry out our commitment to our community, especially in our initiative areas of enhancing the arts, advancing racial equity and nonprofit capacity building.”