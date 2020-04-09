Gallagher Bluedorn suspends online series featuring local musicians
Local Legends

CEDAR FALLS – Gallagher Bluedorn’s recently launched online series, “Local Legends: Live from Gallagher Bluedorn,” has been suspended.

The decision was made by the University of Northern Iowa following the governor’s recent proclamation addressing the closure of theaters that host live performances.

The Gallagher Bluedorn hopes to restart local streaming as soon as the restraints are lifted (currently April 30). At this time, the current schedule of performances will work to be rescheduled.

The following performances are postponed until further notice:

  • Today, April 9, 7 p.m., The Limestoners (Rock)
  • Monday April 13, 7 p.m., Wave Cage (Electronic Jazz Fusion)
  • Tuesday April 14, 7 p.m., Hannah Porter Occena (Classical flute)
  • Wednesday April 15, 7 p.m., Checker and the Bluetones (Rock)
  • Saturday April 18, 7 p.m., Christopher’s Very Happy. Band. (Jazz Quartet)

For updates about events and future performances, visit gbpac.com or facebook.com/GallagherBluedorn.

