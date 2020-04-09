Gallagher Bluedorn suspends online series featuring local musicians

CEDAR FALLS – Gallagher Bluedorn’s recently launched online series, “Local Legends: Live from Gallagher Bluedorn,” has been suspended.
The decision was made by the University of Northern Iowa following the governor’s recent proclamation addressing the closure of theaters that host live performances.
The Gallagher Bluedorn hopes to restart local streaming as soon as the restraints are lifted (currently April 30). At this time, the current schedule of performances will work to be rescheduled.
The following performances are postponed until further notice:
- Today, April 9, 7 p.m., The Limestoners (Rock)
- Monday April 13, 7 p.m., Wave Cage (Electronic Jazz Fusion)
- Tuesday April 14, 7 p.m., Hannah Porter Occena (Classical flute)
- Wednesday April 15, 7 p.m., Checker and the Bluetones (Rock)
- Saturday April 18, 7 p.m., Christopher’s Very Happy. Band. (Jazz Quartet)
For updates about events and future performances, visit gbpac.com or facebook.com/GallagherBluedorn.
040620jr-lillies-5
040620jr-lillies-6
040620jr-lillies-3
040620jr-lillies-4
040620jr-lillies-1
040620jr-lillies-2
040720jr-dairy-9
040720jr-dairy-10
040720jr-dairy-6
040720jr-dairy-7
040720jr-dairy-8
040720jr-dairy-5
040720jr-dairy-4
040720jr-dairy-2
040720jr-dairy-3
040720jr-dairy-1
040720ho-911-dispatchers
040120ho-courier-staff-meeting
Junior League Supply Drop
virus-palm.sunday
040520ho-coronavirus-map
sires-joel
Ryan McGeough
Martin Culpepper MIT 1
Martin Culpepper MIT 2
warren st.john and staebell .jpg
warren pohl.jpg
040320bp-neia-food-bank
reynolds-040220
040220bp-wild-art-walk
040120jr-paramedic-precautions-2
040120jr-paramedic-precautions-3
040120jr-paramedic-precautions-4
040120jr-paramedic-precautions-1
033120ho-eric-donat
032920ho-laura-adams
032920ho-tucker-cassidy
Swinton Family
032720bp-ymca-child-care
032720bp-gmt-3
032720bp-steamboat-carryout-1
032720bp-steamboat-carryout-2
032720bp-gmt-2
032720bp-gmt-4
032720bp-gmt-1
032920aw-bethany-service-1
032920aw-bethany-service-3
032920aw-bethany-service-2
032920aw-bethany-service-5
032920aw-bethany-service-4
032620ho-unitypoint-covid-tent-1
032620ho-unitypoint-covid-tent-2
032720hoMercyOnePPEAssessment
032720hoMercyOne1.jpg
032720ho-MerccyOnePPE Assessment2
032720bp-hudson-teacher-staff-parade-2
032720bp-hudson-teacher-staff-parade-1
032720ar-bhc-eoc
032720ar-bhc-eoc-2
032620bp-waterloo-regional-airport
032620bp-EOC-Covid-19-1
032620bp-EOC-Covid-19-3
032620bp-EOC-Covid-19-2
032620bp-techworks-3D-masks-2
032620bp-techworks-3D-masks-1
032420bp-truckers-coronavirus-2
032420bp-university-ave-work.jpg
032420bp-truckers-coronavirus-3
032420bp-truckers-coronavirus-1
032520bp-wild-art-covid
032420nn-walmart-shoppers
032320jr-roc-fitness-10
032320jr-roc-fitness-8
032320bp-wloo-schools-meals-2
032320bp-wloo-schools-meals-1
032320bp-wloo-schools-meals-3
031920bp-food-bank-1
031920bp-food-bank-3
031920bp-food-bank-2
031920bp-denherder-curbside
031820bp-EOC-Covid-19-1
031820bp-meals-on-wheels-2
031820bp-meals-on-wheels-3
031820bp-meals-on-wheels-1
COVID-19 morning briefing March 18, 2020
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-01
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-02
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-03
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-04
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-05
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-06
031720bp-EOC-Covid-19-2
031720bp-EOC-Covid-19-1
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.