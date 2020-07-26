Gallagher Bluedorn receives $10,000 grant for Kaleidoscope series

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa’s Gallagher Bluedorn has been awarded $10,000 by the Iowa Arts Council to support the Kaleidoscope Series for Youth, a program that brings national touring theater productions to over 40,000 of the area's youth.

The Kaleidoscope Series creates a deeper understanding of classroom subjects, serving as a supplementary tool in classroom learning. Each season, high-quality performances address complex issues such as race, poverty and other forms of difference, often creating an entry point for discussion of challenging material.

Since the program's inception in 2000, it has reached over 625,000 young people throughout the state of Iowa.

The series is considering several models if live performances and field trips are not allowed next season. Staff is currently exploring virtual Kaleidoscope learning for students to experience either at home or in the classroom, Hunzelman said.

For updates about events and future performances, visit gbpac.com or facebook.com/GallagherBluedorn.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0