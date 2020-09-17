Gallagher Bluedorn pivots to stay engaged in face of COVID-19

That proved so popular that GBPAC offered ticketed date-night movies and an outdoor drive-in rock concert. “We bought a portable stage from 1959 — no kidding – and because we have the people to do it, worked on it so now it’s like new. I’m seeing us using that in the future for street and block parties — that could be a blast,” Carignan said.

At 4 p.m. Sept. 26, “Yesterday and Today,” a interactive concert featuring the music of the Beatles, will be the second drive-in concert.

Now with students back on campus, the center has found ways to allow student ensembles and choruses to rehearse together in safe environments while taking COVID-19 risk mitigation steps.

“It’s really cool to see students rehearsing in the Great Hall and lobby. It’s neat to see the spaces being used so effectively. It achieves some level of normalcy for students whose studies require performance, whether it’s an instrument or voice,” Carignan explained.