Gallagher Bluedorn launches online series Monday featuring local musicians
Gallagher Bluedorn launches online series Monday featuring local musicians

CEDAR FALLS — The Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center is introducing a new online series to keep the community connected with local musicians.

“Local Legends: Live from Gallagher Bluedorn” begins Monday. It will stream to Facebook from the campus of the University of Northern Iowa to help people use social distancing practices. The series is designed to bring the joy of the performing arts to patrons at home while supporting local musicians as the community is sheltering in place.

The current schedule of performances is:

  • Monday, 7 p.m., The Snozzberries (Rock)
  • Thursday, 7 p.m., The Limestoners (Rock)
  • April 13, 7 p.m., Wave Cage (Electronic Jazz Fusion)
  • April 14, 7 p.m., Hannah Porter Occena (Classical flute)
  • April 15, 7 p.m., Checker and the Bluetones (Rock)
  • April 18, 7 p.m., Christopher’s Very Happy. Band. (Jazz Quartet)
The performances will be streamed through Facebook Live to the Gallagher Bluedorn Facebook Page and can later be watched on YouTube. Online audiences may engage and interact with the performers through Facebook Live as a feed of comments will be broadcast to the stage for the artists to see.

The Gallagher Bluedorn will utilize new video technology to completely control the production in booths separate from the performers. Staff and musicians will practice extreme precaution to keep safe distances, as well as to keep spaces and equipment wiped down and clean during these performances. There will be no one in the hall during the performance and groups in the building are capped at 10 people.

To learn more and see new performances in the online series, visit gbpac.com or visit facebook.com/GallagherBluedorn.

