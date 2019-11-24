CEDAR FALLS – Santa’s Workshop was bustling Saturday morning with families collecting handmade ornaments from their children who were busy making stops at seven holiday crafting stations.
The workshop, located in the back of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, was part of the 31st annual Festival of Trees event hosted by the Friends of MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.
Rich and Rita Congdon, dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus, greeted children, shared stories of the North Pole and read children’s books to a captivated audience.
Anna Ford, who moved with her family of four children to Cedar Falls from Michigan two years ago, said events like this are the reason she calls the Cedar Valley home.
“There are so many wonderful opportunities for kids here. There is no better place to raise kids,” Ford said. While holding up a handful of colorful ornaments her children made Saturday, she said, “I’d rather have these than any other present.”
Gianna Ford, 9, was busy gluing together her wreath ornament made from 2-inch to-go cup lids, crumpled tissue paper and glue. The idea for the craft came from Santa’s Workshop chair Joyce Barbatti, also owner of TJ’s Christian Bookstore, who has coordinated the event for seven years.
“It’s very popular,” said volunteer Patty AcheyCutts, who was guiding the wreath ornament booth. “We’ve had kids make two or three or four of them.”
Barbatti had a surplus of the cup lids in her garage after using the cups as serving dishes for Baconfest this year. “I wanted to reuse the leftover caps somehow, so I just came up with this idea. “Sometimes the craziest things turn out to be the funnest things,” she said.
The craft tables were kept busy for the event’s entire two hours from 10 a.m. to noon.
“This is about the best turnout we’ve had in years,” Barbatti said.
Sydney Homewood, 14, and two of her friends also were guiding a craft table of candy cane ornaments made from pipecleaners. Homewood, a member of Nazareth Church in Cedar Falls, volunteered at the event to gain service hours for her church.
“We have to do 12 each year,” she said. “I love watching the kids make these.”
Younger volunteers also came from Peet Junior High and other area churches, Barbatti said.
Nearly 30 trees with varying themes and colors filled the lobby next to shopping options, silent auction items and a bake sale. Decorations and Christmas spirit led all the way up the grand staircase to the mezzanine, where a gallery of wreaths and holiday table settings were on display. All display items were donated from individuals and local businesses.
“There’s probably 200 volunteers that dedicate their life for about six to eight months to putting this on,” said Joe Surma, coordinator for the MercyOne Cedar Falls Foundation. “We are very blessed to be the recipients of the dollars they’ve raised.”
Each year, the festival raises funds to provide services or new equipment at the hospital. The Friends organization, formerly Sartori Hospital Auxiliary, has gifted the medical center over $1.8 million in proceeds from the Festival of Trees over 30 years.
Funds from this year’s $220,000 campaign goal will help purchase an Ergo Elite C-Arm for the radiology team and two Ferno Power X1 stretchers for ambulance crews.
Surma said a record number of businesses and individuals, 120 in total, donated to support this year’s event.
“We had a great turnout. They pledge not only dollars, but they give us a lot of things to be able to sell at the auctions,” he said. “We could not do it without them.”
The festival kicked off Tuesday with daily events running through Sunday. The Teddy Bear Tea will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Commons Slife Ballroom on the University of Northern Iowa campus.
For more information or to become a volunteer, go to www.MercyOne.org/festivaloftrees or call 268-3161.
