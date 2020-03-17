Gallagher Bluedorn cancels Carole King shows for March 31 and April 1

CEDAR FALLS — “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical” has been canceled at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., due to COVID-19.
The shows were to be performed March 31 and April 1.
In addition, all public events are being suspended at Gallagher Bluedorn through April 6, pending the situation at that time.
The following events are still scheduled; however, it is subject to change: April 26 — Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure; and May 1 and 2 performances of STOMP.
GBPAC asks ticket holders to wait for an announcement of new dates before making a decision about exchanging or refunding tickets. Ticket holders will be contacted by email with more information when shows are rescheduled.
Wapsie Valley Captures state title
031320-Wapsie-Bishop-014
Wapsie Valley head coach Marty McKowen watches game action during Friday's Class 1A championship inside Des Moines' Wells Fargo Arena.
031320-Wapsie-Bishop-012
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank's defeats Bishop Garrigan, Algona 65-53 in Friday's IHSAA Class 1A championship game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 13, 2020.
031320-Wapsie-Bishop-011
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank's players celebrate after defeating Bishop Garrigan, Algona 65-53 in Friday's IHSAA Class 1A championship game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 13, 2020.
031320-Wapsie-Bishop-013
Wapsie Valley's players, managers, coaches and cheerleaders pose with the championship banner after securing the 1A state title over Algona Garrigan.
031320-Wapsie-Bishop-006
Wapsie Valley senior Kiks Rosengarten takes a shot from inside the paint during Friday's Class 1A championship game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
031320-Wapsie-Bishop-007
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank's junior Blayde Bellis puts the ball up during Friday's IHSAA Class 1A championship game against Bishop Garrigan, Algona at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 13, 2020.
031320-Wapsie-Bishop-009
Wapsie Valley's Kiks Rosengarten lays the ball up for two points during Friday's Class 1A championship game against Algona Garrigan.
031320-Wapsie-Bishop-008
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank's senior Kiks Rosengarten takes a shot foe two points during Friday's IHSAA Class 1A championship game against Bishop Garrigan, Algona at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 13, 2020.
031320-Wapsie-Bishop-005
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank's senior Kiks Rosengarten takes shot during Friday's IHSAA Class 1A championship game against Bishop Garrigan, Algona at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 13, 2020.
031320-Wapsie-Bishop-010
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank's junior Blayde Bellis goes up for two points during Friday's IHSAA Class 1A championship game against Bishop Garrigan, Algona at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 13, 2020.
031320-Wapsie-Bishop-001
Wapsie Valley junior Kobe Risse drives inside with the ball during Friday's Class 1A championship game against Algona Garrigan at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
031320-Wapsie-Bishop-002
Wapsie Valley junior Tyler Ott takes a shot from the corner during Friday's Class 1A championship game against Algona Garrigan at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
031320-Wapsie-Bishop-004
Wapsie Valley sophomore Gunner Meyer passes the ball inside to teammate senior Kiks Rosengarten during Friday's IHSAA Class 1A championship game against Algona Garrigan at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
