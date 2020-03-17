Gallagher Bluedorn cancels Carole King shows for March 31 and April 1

CEDAR FALLS — “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical” has been canceled at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., due to COVID-19.

The shows were to be performed March 31 and April 1.

In addition, all public events are being suspended at Gallagher Bluedorn through April 6, pending the situation at that time.

The following events are still scheduled; however, it is subject to change: April 26 — Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure; and May 1 and 2 performances of STOMP.

GBPAC asks ticket holders to wait for an announcement of new dates before making a decision about exchanging or refunding tickets. Ticket holders will be contacted by email with more information when shows are rescheduled.

