Gallagher Bluedorn Block Parties to pop up in neighborhoods this summer

The center is reaching out to neighborhood associations and others in both Waterloo and Cedar Falls to organize these community events.

“For many folks, this may be the first time they’ll have had a live music experience since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Response has been great.”

Waterloo’s Maywood neighborhood will host the first block party, Carignan said. The date and location will be announced at a later date.

The center will provide the portable stage, sound and lighting, as well as the staff to run the equipment and plan and mark pods or allotments of space for maintaining physical distance, as well as pay the band.

“Our costs are low because our staff is already being paid, and we’re using our own equipment,” Carignan said. The portable stage was bought used last year and refurbished. Reduced marketing costs in the center’s budget also help make the block parties possible, along with support from Friends of the Gallagher Bluedorn and business sponsors.

Neighborhoods can choose the local group they want to perform.