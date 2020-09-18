Gail Greer receives Hy-Vee's Legendary Customer Service Award

Greer knew she had been nominated for the award, but she had no idea she was a recipient. When arriving back at the Logan Avenue store after a three-hour meeting, she still had no inkling co-workers, family, customers and corporate representatives had organized festivities and rolled out the red carpet in her honor.

Greer had to put on her glasses to clearly see the folks gathered, clapping and shouting, and store manager Lucas Glasgow and others gave her a shove through the door. “They were pulling me in, and I was resisting. I didn’t know what was going on,” she said.

Then she saw her parents.

“My mom came down the red carpet with her arms wide open,” Greer recalled. “Being able to share that moment with my parents, being able to share it with the two people who are responsible for the whole thing was icing on the cake.”

Greer credits her parents, Henry and Senora Wallican of Waterloo, for her work ethic and devotion to other people. “My parents really laid the foundation for our family that service is very important — serving the community, serving people and working hard, that was instilled in us.”