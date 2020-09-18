Gail Greer receives Hy-Vee's Legendary Customer Service Award

WATERLOO – The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others, Mahatma Gandhi said.
Gail Greer does just that.
Greer is the human resources manager at Logan Avenue and Ansborough Avenue Hy-Vee stores. Although her job is to handle employee-related issues, she is always willing to jump in where she’s needed, whether it’s taking grocery orders, assisting customers or spearheading involvement in a community project, promotion or fundraiser.
Her passion for hard work and desire to put people first has not gone unnoticed. Earlier this month, Greer received Hy-Vee’s Legendary Customer Service Award. Only nine winners were selected from among more than 85,000 Hy-Vee employees across eight states. The award recognizes “exemplary achievement in providing service that exceeds customers’ expectations,” according to a press release.
Fellow employees, her family, customers and Hy-Vee executives gathered at the Logan Avenue store in early September to surprise her with the award.
“It’s such an honor and very humbling. I share this with my co-workers. It’s a team effort, and we need to make sure our customers are served well and continue to be loyal to our stores. I do what I can to make it work. Being able to serve the staff and our customers — that’s what I’ve really tried to do the entire time I’ve been in this role. It’s so humbling that they thought I was worthy of this award,” said Greer, who has worked for Hy-Vee for 10½ years.
Greer knew she had been nominated for the award, but she had no idea she was a recipient. When arriving back at the Logan Avenue store after a three-hour meeting, she still had no inkling co-workers, family, customers and corporate representatives had organized festivities and rolled out the red carpet in her honor.
Greer had to put on her glasses to clearly see the folks gathered, clapping and shouting, and store manager Lucas Glasgow and others gave her a shove through the door. “They were pulling me in, and I was resisting. I didn’t know what was going on,” she said.
Then she saw her parents.
“My mom came down the red carpet with her arms wide open,” Greer recalled. “Being able to share that moment with my parents, being able to share it with the two people who are responsible for the whole thing was icing on the cake.”
Greer credits her parents, Henry and Senora Wallican of Waterloo, for her work ethic and devotion to other people. “My parents really laid the foundation for our family that service is very important — serving the community, serving people and working hard, that was instilled in us.”
Logan Avenue Hy-Vee Manager of Store Operations Ben Hovey wrote in his nomination that “Gail will go out of her way to help a customer, truly living up to the Hy-Vee philosophy that if there is a fire in the store and a customer needs assistance — she will help the customer first, then put out the fire.”
A Waterloo native, Greer is plugged into the community and can identify needs and areas where Hy-Vee can get involved, including being the store’s Partners in Education liaison with George Washington Carver Academy. As an HR manager, Gail works to make Hy-Vee an inclusive workplace.
“It’s important because we’re looking at a society that has to be inclusive of diversity in so many different ways, whether it’s race, gender, religion, age or physical barriers. We are open to making sure our staff looks like our customers,” she said.
Her efforts have contributed to Hy-Vee being named Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services’ top employer in Iowa.
“Gail’s biggest contribution is that she is a voice of reason,” Sailu Timbo, Hy-Vee’s vice president of community and diversity relations and former store director of the Logan Avenue Hy-Vee, wrote in his nomination. “She would often counsel me and other leaders on our business approach within the Waterloo community. The topics could include everything ranging from item selection, community outreach, donations, partnerships and sales promotions. She kept us in tune with the Waterloo community. This instilled pride in the employees and our loyal Hy-Vee customers.”
The award includes induction into Hy-Vee’s Customer Service Hall of Fame, a Legendary Customer Service name badge, custom-designed ring, crystal trophy and a free trip of her choice. Greer’s “helpful smile” will be among winners’ photos prominently featured on the side of Hy-Vee trucks, as well.
Greer is thrilled her Hy-Vee stores are getting exposure. “The community is learning how much we care. We give a high level of customer service. It’s not just me, it’s all of us. I share this award with my co-workers at both stores.”
