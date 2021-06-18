Gaelic Storm, Scythian headline 2021 Iowa Irish Fest

WATERLOO – Scythian and Gaelic Storm are returning to the 2021 Iowa Irish Fest, Aug. 6-8. The bands will join 20 bands and entertainers, including five groups traveling from Ireland to perform in Lincoln Park in downtown Waterloo.
“Having these bands travel from Ireland is part of what makes Iowa Irish Fest one of the premiere events in the Midwest,” Director Chad Shipman said in a news release. “Despite everything that’s happened in the last year, having these bands perform shows that the Fest is ready to knock your socks off this year.”
The Screaming Orphans, Dublin City Ramblers and JigJam are among the groups from Ireland.
The high-energy Celtic folk-rock band Scythian from the Washington, D.C., describes itself as a high-energy Celtic folk rock band. They’ve played for former United States presidents during their 1,300+ shows. Gaelic Storm began their career playing in pubs in Santa Monica, Calif., in the mid-1990s and performed in the movie “Titanic.” The band has topped the Billboard World Chart six times and regularly headline festivals around the country, including Iowa Irish Fest.
“Great music is one of the main draws to our festival and that comes with a mix of high-quality veteran acts and new performers,” said Greg Tagtow, entertainment chair. “Because of that, we’re excited to welcome Téada and Brother Crowe to their first performances at the Fest.”
On Aug. 6. performers include Scythian, the Young Dubliners, the Screaming Orphans, the Dublin City Ramblers, JigJam, Téada, Brother Crowe, Colm & Lauren Keegan, Blame Not the Bard, Ian Gould, Cedar Glenn Pipes & Drums, Tallymoore, The Langer’s Ball and The Lads of Dubuque.
The Aug. 7 schedule will include all of Friday’s acts, in addition to Gaelic Storm, Wylde Nept and Ballyheigue.
On Aug. 8, performers include Gaelic Storm, the Screaming Orphans, JigJam, Téada, Tallymoore, Brother Crowe, Colm & Lauren Keegan, Ian Gould, Cedar Glenn Pipes & Drums, The Langer’s Ball, Ballyheigue and Troid Gaelic. For more information about all performers, go to IowaIrishFest.com.
The annual Iowa Irish Fest is organized by the Cedar Valley Irish Cultural Association, an organization intended to foster and develop Irish fellowship and community outreach with Irish cultural events and programs. Volunteers are needed. For more information, visit the website.