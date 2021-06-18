Gaelic Storm, Scythian headline 2021 Iowa Irish Fest

WATERLOO – Scythian and Gaelic Storm are returning to the 2021 Iowa Irish Fest, Aug. 6-8. The bands will join 20 bands and entertainers, including five groups traveling from Ireland to perform in Lincoln Park in downtown Waterloo.

“Having these bands travel from Ireland is part of what makes Iowa Irish Fest one of the premiere events in the Midwest,” Director Chad Shipman said in a news release. “Despite everything that’s happened in the last year, having these bands perform shows that the Fest is ready to knock your socks off this year.”

Tickets are on sale now at IowaIrishFest.com.

The Screaming Orphans, Dublin City Ramblers and JigJam are among the groups from Ireland.

The high-energy Celtic folk-rock band Scythian from the Washington, D.C., describes itself as a high-energy Celtic folk rock band. They’ve played for former United States presidents during their 1,300+ shows. Gaelic Storm began their career playing in pubs in Santa Monica, Calif., in the mid-1990s and performed in the movie “Titanic.” The band has topped the Billboard World Chart six times and regularly headline festivals around the country, including Iowa Irish Fest.

