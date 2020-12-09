 Skip to main content
Gable explains why family didn’t wear masks at White House ceremony
PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM

gable-family

Dan Gable, right, and his family at the White House ceremony Monday.

 Patrick Semansky, Associated Press

University of Iowa coaching legend and 1972 Olympic gold medalist Dan Gable said Tuesday he thinks wearing a mask in public is important but not needed “full time.”

Gable, who coached the Iowa wrestling team to 15 NCAA titles in 21 years after a career that included two NCAA and two world titles, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump on Monday in a White House ceremony. It is the highest civilian honor presented in the U.S., and Gable is the first wrestler to receive the honor.

At the ceremony, Gable was surrounded by his wife, Kathy, their four daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren. The group totaled 23 people.

Neither the extended Gable family nor the president were wearing masks even though the coronavirus pandemic has been surging for weeks, including inside the White House. Trump and several family members and aides previously have been infected.

“You should wear a mask at appropriate times,” Gable said Tuesday while waiting for his flight in Chicago.

Gable said every member of his party was tested Monday before the ceremony and mask wearing was discussed.

“I was with my family, and you don’t have to wear mask with your family,” he said, adding you also don’t need to wear one while in bed, for instance. “I don’t think it’s a full-time mask situation.”

Gable is part of a public service campaign for the state urging Iowans to wash their hands and “step up” to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Gable said all others at the ceremony were wearing masks. And, he said, he was wearing one in the airport even though he was 60 feet from others.

“I’ve got a mask on right now, but I pulled it down to talk to you,” he said.

Gable also said the president’s abrupt departure at the end of the ceremony did not bother him.

“He kind of just walked way” after getting questions he didn’t like, Gable said. “He didn’t want me to get involved in that.”

Summary of Dan Gable's White House speech

"I asked how much time I had up here because I’m not used to short talks. They said I had three minutes."

"I learned to become an assistant coach under a good mentor, a good head coach (Gary Kurdelmeier) at the University of Iowa and they sent me out into community to promote the sport because they really weren’t excelling at it and wanted to do more. I learned to talk because I didn’t do it well. Talk helped. But talk didn’t win me over. Performance and lifestyle did. It wasn’t perfect because nothing is perfect. No place on this earth is perfect and there is always room for improvement. Success one has with others is more important than success you have as yourself."

"I wouldn’t be here on this podium if I just had won an Olympic Gold Medal. It has been a lifetime of work learning from many others to be an outstanding competitor and person and then taking that knowledge and applying it to many, many others in different ways to have them perform at their highest so they can be successful."

"My immediate 23 who are all right here, led wife Kathy, of 46 years. They are witnesses historic moment of someone quite ordinary, mostly, going to the highest level as an athlete and then helping others do the same through the professional level of coaching.

"For those who couldn’t be here because of limitations or those who have passed, my mother, Kate, my dad, Mack and my siste,r Diane, I know they are here and all proud."

"I thank you very much for giving this kid here the opportunity to reach this level; the highest award a civilian can get, the Presidential Medal of Freedom."

"To the sport of wrestling, being the first to win this award it becomes a higher challenge to all that participate. By the way wrestling isn’t for everybody, but it should be. And now females are strongly participating across the world. I’m so honored to be here."

"Three minutes is what they gave me, maybe a little overtime. Not much. And remember, I’ve never left practice as an athlete or a coach when it was over, either. Thank you.”

