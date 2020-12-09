Gable explains why family didn’t wear masks at White House ceremony

University of Iowa coaching legend and 1972 Olympic gold medalist Dan Gable said Tuesday he thinks wearing a mask in public is important but not needed “full time.”

Gable, who coached the Iowa wrestling team to 15 NCAA titles in 21 years after a career that included two NCAA and two world titles, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump on Monday in a White House ceremony. It is the highest civilian honor presented in the U.S., and Gable is the first wrestler to receive the honor.

At the ceremony, Gable was surrounded by his wife, Kathy, their four daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren. The group totaled 23 people.

Neither the extended Gable family nor the president were wearing masks even though the coronavirus pandemic has been surging for weeks, including inside the White House. Trump and several family members and aides previously have been infected.

“You should wear a mask at appropriate times,” Gable said Tuesday while waiting for his flight in Chicago.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gable said every member of his party was tested Monday before the ceremony and mask wearing was discussed.