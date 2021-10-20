'Future is fun' with Jay Leno, Fleetwood Mac tribute, Renee Fleming & more at Gallagher Bluedorn

CEDAR FALLS – The future is fun.

That’s been Steve Carignan’s mantra as plans have fallen into place for spring 2022 at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. Lately the news has been all good.

“We’re outperforming most centers which is in terms of transitioning people back to live shows (after COVID). Our sales are pretty good – we’re hitting above our projections, which makes me bullish. More than anything else, people are having fun, people want to have fun. That’s exactly what I hoped would happen.

“The future is fun because people are so hungry for upbeat news. People want that escape,” said Carignan, GBPAC executive director. “We have a slew of good shows coming — and there’s a lot of comfort food in that message. We’re doing twice as many shows in the spring than this fall.”

“DRUMLine Live” has the beat in January, kicking off a season that will feature 11 world-class acts, including Jay Leno, Blue Man Group, “Rumors – A Fleetwood Mac Tribute” “Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles,” Elias String Quartet and the Broadway musical “An Officer and a Gentleman.”

“There are some shows people are going to know, some they’re not going to know. ‘An Officer & A Gentleman’ is brand-spanking new. The premiere was stopped by COVID, and now this tour will be its premiere. That’s really fun, in terms of new stuff, to get a show that is new to audiences,” Carignan said.

Other shows include “Madagascar – A Musical Adventure JR,” a family-centric production, as well as Voctave, an 11-member a cappella group featuring several performers from Walt Disney World resort, and acclaimed American singer and soprano Renee Fleming.

“Rain” is making an encore appearance at GBPAC, while the Fleetwood Mac Tribute pays homage to the group through performances of its greatest hits.

Visit www.gpbac.com for the entire lineup. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Nov. 17. Tickets can be purchased online at unitix.uni.edu, in-person at the GBPAC box office and by phone at (319) 273-7469.

Steps have been taken for patron health and safety, including enhanced ventilation, frequent cleaning and an easy refund policy that encourages people who are ill to stay at home. Addition, GBPAC encourages wearing masks indoors and being vaccinated against COVID-19 and influenza, if possible.

In addition to the 2022 spring season, the Gallagher Bluedorn is also projected to break ground on a building project in April. The $14.5 million renovation and expansion will elevate patron experience with such amenities as a secured coat room, modern restrooms and a multipurpose room for performances, sponsor and patron events, private dinners and before-and-after show gatherings. In addition, there will be improved seating and concessions.

New administrative offices will be part of a new second level addition connected to the existing balcony level. A roof terrace at the balcony level also is planned.

An elegant patron lounge is planned and a new box office will be handled like a concierge service.

Overall, there will be 15,000 square feet of new and renovated space. Exterior upgrades will include relieving congestion on the entry drive by adding an additional drive lane near the building’s main entry. A new entry plaza will allow patrons to use the drop-off lane to its full potential as well as create an outdoor space for events.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.