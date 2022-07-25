Future Cedar Falls 'Rotary Plaza' will honor COVID-19 pandemic's essential workers

CEDAR FALLS — In celebration of its upcoming 100th birthday, members of the Cedar Falls Rotary Club have committed to constructing something downtown the community can take pride in for years to come.

The club is finalizing the design of a new monument planned between the Little Red Schoolhouse and Behrens-Rapp filling station on West First Street to pay tribute to the “essential” workers who were and are still on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to represent all the different types of people, from nurses and doctors, to delivery drivers and farmers,” said member Mike Butler.

The Rotarians received the backing of the City Council last week, meaning city officials will continue working with the club and in August come up with an agreement regarding future construction and maintenance.

Members stress there will be no cost to the city. A fundraising campaign could kick off as soon as the middle of August for some $200,000.

Construction could begin in the spring or summer of next year and wrap up by fall. A dedication ceremony would happen shortly after that.

The “Rotary Plaza” will include a two-inch thick, granite circular floor base between 40 and 50 feet in diameter.

In the middle will be three polished, dark-colored granite walls, each detached, curved inward at the top, and angled toward the center in a way that looks like they’re capable of holding up a scaled-down planet Earth.

The center point will be a light fixture.

While the monument will not hold a signature blue and green globe, it will have twisted stainless steel rods overarching the three granite structures to represent the seven continents.

After all, COVID-19 intruded on people’s lives all over the world.

The walls will be an estimated eight feet tall, five feet wide and eight inches thick. When factoring in the stainless steel rods, the entire creation is projected to be some 14 feet tall.

“We’d like it to look a little bit like a Washington, D.C- type of a memorial,” member Gale Bonsall told the council.

Ten-foot wide concrete bike paths will be on either side of the monument.

They’ll stretch from the Rapp Station to the monument, and to the schoolhouse and nearby Exchange Club Gazebo.

Within the steel components and on one of edge of the floor base will be a limestone block bench.

Additionally, a separate sign would share more about the monument’s purpose, a list of supporters of Rotary Club and the overall project, and the club’s history.

“Names like (Roger) Leavitt and (LeRoy) Redfern and (Homer) Seerley and (J.H) Peet and a lot of names through our history have been in Rotary,” Butler told the council.

Because of the future construction, an AMVETs bench will have to be relocated on the property. And one to three trees will likely be removed.

That was a primary concern of several council members who asked that the priority be saving them, and that at least they be replaced with new trees.

The Rotarians also received words of support, trust and gratitude from the council.

“We want to build this plaza so it stands on its own for the next 100 years,” Butler said.

Plans are still being finalized; however, Butler doesn’t expect any drastic changes to the design.