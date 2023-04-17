WATERLOO -- The Cedar Bend Humane Society's 14th annual Furry 5K Run/Walk fundraiser event is at 9 a.m. May 20 at Big Woods Lake Recreation Area, south shelter,

in Cedar Falls. Kerri Mac and Johnny Marks with K92.3 will be emcees.

Individuals with dogs are encouraged to bring their canine companions along for the

event or register to run alongside dogs at the race,

Registration is $45 which includes a T-shirt and tote bag filled with goodies from event sponsors, guaranteed to those who register by May 11. Late registrations are not guaranteed the package.

Packet pick-up will be from 3 to 6 p.m. May 18 and noon to 3 p.m. May 19. Race day packet pick-up will be offered at Big Woods Lake from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m.

Participants will make two trips around the scenic Big Woods lake, joined by their furry friends. There will be sponsor booths hosting activities, contests and

giveaways.

Participants may run/walk on the paved 3.1-mile course at their leisure.

Online registration is available at CBHSFurry5K.eventbrite.com, or from noon to 6 p.m. daily at Cedar Bend Humane Society adoption center, 1166 West Airline Highway.

Rules include no retractable leashes; leash lengths no longer than six feet; no female dogs in heat; dogs must be on a leash at all times; all dogs must be current on vaccines.

PHOTOS: The Fast and the Furriest 5k May 22, 2022 052222jr-dog-dash-2 052222jr-dog-dash-1 052222jr-dog-dash-7 052222jr-dog-dash-6 052222jr-dog-dash-5 052222jr-dog-dash-4 052222jr-dog-dash-3 052222jr-dog-dash-10 052222jr-dog-dash-9 052222jr-dog-dash-8 052222jr-dog-dash-12 052222jr-dog-dash-11