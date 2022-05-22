Furry 5K returns to Big Woods Lake

CEDAR FALLS --- Residents and their four-legged friends returned to Big Woods Lake for the 13th annual Furry 5K Run/Walk on Sunday.
This was the first time since the coronavirus pandemic that the event has been run in person. The previous two events were virtual, with participants completing the race on their own time and place using a fitness app.
This year’s event was titled “The Fast and the Furriest,” and it included a two laps around Cedar Falls lake.
Proceeds benefit the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Participants brought their own pets, and they were cheered on by adoptable dogs from the Humane Society.
PHOTOS: The Fast and the Furriest 5k May 22, 2022
Dogs take a water break during the 13
th annual Cedar Bend Humane Society Furry 5K at Big Woods Lake in Cedar Falls on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
