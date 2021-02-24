Funky Junk-a-Loo postponed until September

WATERLOO – Funky Junk-a-Loo has been moved to Sept. 18-19.

Main Street Waterloo has postponed the popular antique, repurposed, recycled and vintage paradise, originally scheduled for March 20-21 at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.

Jessica Rucker, Main Street Waterloo executive director, said several concerns factored into the decision. “Taking everything into consideration with COVID-19 and many people who aren’t comfortable gathering indoors with large groups and construction going on at the convention center – they’re making great progress, but it’s still a construction zone – that we thought it was a good idea to change the date,” she said.

The planning committee has been adamant about not canceling the event. “They took that off the table. They are passionate about Funky Junk-a-Loo. It’s an event where we sell 4,000 tickets and a lot of people who come to the event also visit restaurants and downtown retailers and make a weekend of it,” Rucker explained.

Vendors from throughout the Midwest sell their wares at the event.

Last year’s Funky Junk-a-Loop was canceled because of the pandemic.