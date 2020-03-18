Funky Junk-a-Loo postponed until September due to coronavirus

WATERLOO -- The sixth annual Funky Junk-a-Loo, presented by Main Street Waterloo, has been postponed due to concerns about COVID-19. The event was scheduled to take place Saturday and Sunday at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.

Instead, the popular antique, recycling, re-purposing and vintage vendor showcase will take place Sept. 26 and 27 at the convention center.

“The safety and well-being of staff, volunteers, businesses, vendors and downtown visitors is our top priority. We had hoped to host the event as scheduled, but had to adjust to the changing situation,” said Jessica Rucker, Main Street Waterloo executive director.

Aficionados, converts and the curious will find a marketplace of home designs, ideas, creations and antiques.

About 50 vendors from throughout the Midwest are expected to participate in Funky Junk-a-Loo. “Shoppers find all those unique things that might look like junk, but someone has given them a little love and turned them into a funky piece of art or furniture,” said Rucker..