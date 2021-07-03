Fundraising underway for Cedar Falls whitewater course

CEDAR FALLS -- Fundraising has started for the construction phase of a whitewater park along the Cedar River in Cedar Falls.

“This is going to be really, really cool … We are getting this snowball rolling, and the more people we get fired up about it, the better project we can make,” said Ty Graham, who is in charge of seeking a portion of the donations.

The project, which will focus on a stretch of the Cedar from the Main Street Bridge downstream to just past the First Street Bridge, will add in-water features for kayakers, stand-up paddleboarders and casual tubers, as well as land features on both shores.

“The shoreline in this case means a lot … We are talking big gathering pavilion areas for people along the shoreline with these intertwining walkways and seating areas scattered throughout,” said Graham, explaining the plan schematics.

He points to a proposed take-out and gathering area just past the First Street Bridge on the south shore.