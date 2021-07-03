Fundraising underway for Cedar Falls whitewater course

CEDAR FALLS -- Fundraising has started for the construction phase of a whitewater park along the Cedar River in Cedar Falls.
“This is going to be really, really cool … We are getting this snowball rolling, and the more people we get fired up about it, the better project we can make,” said Ty Graham, who is in charge of seeking a portion of the donations.
The project, which will focus on a stretch of the Cedar from the Main Street Bridge downstream to just past the First Street Bridge, will add in-water features for kayakers, stand-up paddleboarders and casual tubers, as well as land features on both shores.
“The shoreline in this case means a lot … We are talking big gathering pavilion areas for people along the shoreline with these intertwining walkways and seating areas scattered throughout,” said Graham, explaining the plan schematics.
He points to a proposed take-out and gathering area just past the First Street Bridge on the south shore.
“We are going to clad this thing in limestone rocks and concrete, and it’s going to be shaped to the shape of a leatherback turtle’s back. And we have an artist who is going to carve a turtle’s head out of a chunk of limestone the size of a refrigerator, and that’s going to be popping up out of there,” Graham said.
The total cost is projected to be around $4.2 million, Graham said. The City of Cedar Falls received a $1.5 million grant for the project from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association in May.
Graham is tasked with raising $25,000 from the paddling community and local residents.
The effort started last week with links on the Cedar Falls River Park Facebook community page and the Prairie Rapids Paddlers section of the Cedar Fall Community Foundation website. The highest donors will get naming rights to the whitewater features in the course.
Graham is also working with local artist Gary Kelley to design a painting and sell limited-edition prints to raise money for the project.
Graham said the park would be a boon to local business, with the Cedar Falls Main Street shopping and entertainment district just down the street and the new Hampton Inn nearby.
“This isn’t about kayaking. This is about the whole community. This is about people re-embracing their riverfront and coming back down to the water and enjoying the water,” said Graham, who has been trying to establish a whitewater park in Cedar Falls for about 20 years.
He has also been involved in bringing kayaking parks to Charles City and Manchester and has helped with similar parks elsewhere in Iowa and in other states.
He said the addition of the Cedar Falls park would cement northeast Iowa as a regional paddling destination.
People can submit donations at the Cedar Falls Community Foundation website at https://cfcf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1037 . Checks can be made out to CFCF: Prairie Rapids Paddlers Fund, P.O. Box 546, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.