CHARLES CITY -- Waterloo-based "Iowa love," a newly founded social enterprise with a mission of “uniting the millions of folks who have an affinity for Iowa while supporting Iowa businesses, craftspeople, and nonprofits” teamed up with three area businesses to raise $1,580 for cleanup efforts after a tornado struck the Floyd County Fairgrounds May 27.
“We can’t thank 'Iowa love' enough for helping with our rebuild process. We are truly blessed to be part of a generous community and county,” said Amy Staudt, president of the Floyd County Fair.
The day after a tornado destroyed four buildings and damaged several others at the fairground, “Iowa love” (www.iowalove.org) founder William Heathershaw approached their Charles City retail partner The Rustic Corner where dozens of “Iowa love” shirts had already been adopted by the community since the beginning of May.
“Within minutes of William texting me to see if there is something we could do together to support recovery efforts, we were determined that we wanted to donate a big chunk of our 'Iowa love' T-shirt sales - $10 of each sold - for the following 10 days,” said Tami Vetter, CEO of The Rustic Corner.
Soon after, Moe & Arrow Boutique of Waverly and Home & Gift Gallery of Mason City - both retail partners of “Iowa love” - asked to join the fundraising.
Heathershaw also received emails from several companies across the area - from restaurants to laser engraving services - asking how they could join the efforts.
Since founding the social enterprise at the end of April, hundreds have purchased an “Iowa love” T-Shirt online (www.iowalove.org) and through its network of 20 retail partners in 15 towns across Iowa to in part support Iowa nonprofits.
In April, “Iowa love” donated $700 to flood relief and recovery efforts in the Council Bluffs and Sioux City.
Currently, “Iowa love” T-Shirts serve as a fundraiser for nonprofits that also serve as a retail partner - Top of Iowa Welcome Center in Northwood, The Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum in Waterloo, and Grinnell College Pioneer Bookshop in Grinnell.
On Thursday, “Iowa love” is launching its partnership with Rodney’s Kitchen of Waterloo, supporting the summertime free kids sack lunch program.
For those still wanting to support the Floyd County Fairgrounds recovery efforts fundraising by purchasing an “Iowa love” T-shirt, efforts continue with Darbe & Co. Boutique in Greene. Orders over the phone at (641) 816-4040 are accepted.
