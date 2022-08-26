Fundraising supper planned Sept. 4 for historic Bennington School #4

WATERLOO -- Bennington Schoolhouse #4 will host a community supper at the Schoolhouse, 2025 E. Bennington Road, from 4:30 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.

The Schoolhouse Board serve pork loin sandwiches, beans, chips, ice

cream and a drink. A free will donation will be accepted.

The money raised will be used for siding repairs, cedar shingles for the roof,

woodshed repairs, and insurance to keep the schoolhouse open for tours and community events.

A DVD with history of the school and interviews with former teachers and students will be available for purchase.

Bennington Schoolhouse #4 was restored by The Bennington Boosters 4-H Club

from 1998-2002. It remains on the original site where it was built in 1911 and serves as an historical and educational site in Black Hawk County. The school listed is on the National Register of Historical Places and in the Silos and Smokestacks National Heritage

Area Visitors Guide.