Fundraising effort approved by Metro Funders

WATERLOO — Metro Funders, the local alliance of grant-making organizations, has approved the following agency’s public solicitation in Black Hawk County: Cedar Valley Hospice for their campaign to build a new Cedar Valley Hospice office in Waterloo.

Metro Funders serves as the Community Fundraising Review Board and screens public fundraising campaigns conducted within Black Hawk County. The purpose of the review process is to help citizens feel more confident the solicitations they receive via mail, personal or phone contact are for legitimate, reputable organizations, and that the their donated dollars will remain primarily in the local area.