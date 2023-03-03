EVANSDALE --- A fundraiser has been established in connection with a house fire last month that left one woman dead.

Debra Robinson, 69, died in the blaze that destroyed 840 Grand Blvd. in the early morning hours of Feb. 24.

Now friends are raising money to help her partner get back on his feet. An account has been set up at GoFundMe.com with a goal of $10,000. It is being organized by Michael Hoffman.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined and is under investigation by the Iowa Fire Marshal.

The fire was discovered at about 4:45 a.m., and Robinson’s roommate fled the house and attempted to go back in after her, but police stopped him for his own safety.

Crews from several area departments assisted Evansdale Fire Rescue with the flames. The fire also destroyed a car in the garage.

The home is owned by William Rodgers of Cedar Falls, according to property records.

This is the second fatal fire in Evansdale in less than a year.

Michael Higuera, 65, died of smoke inhalation when a fire broke out in his home at 338 Norma Ave. on Nov. 27. Investigators determined the fire was accidental. The home had smoke alarms, but it wasn’t known if they were functioning.

A total of 41 people died in fires in Iowa in 2022, according to the State Fire Marshal.

Photos: House fire, Evansdale, Feb. 24, 2023 022423jr-woo-nws-fire-evansdale-3 022423jr-woo-nws-fire-evansdale-4 022423jr-woo-nws-fire-evansdale-2 022423jr-woo-nws-fire-evansdale-1