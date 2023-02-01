Fundraiser set up for Amish families in Wellsburg crash

DELHI — A Delhi church has started up a fund to assist relatives of two Amish families who lost four members in a crash on icy roads near Wellsburg last week.

Ervin J. Borntreger, 22, Emma Borntreger, 4, Rebecca Borntreger, 2, and Marlin Borntreger, 1, all of Delhi, died when a van they were traveling in entered the median and rolled on U.S. Highway 20 on Friday morning. Several others were injured.

The group was headed to Missouri to visit relatives.

Over the weekend, the Delhi United Methodist Church established a GoFundMe.com fundraising account to assist with medical expenses and other needs, setting the initial goal at $2,000.

That was reached within a matter of hours, so the church decided to raise goal, said the Rev. Keith Pitts.

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and prayers,” he said. “It’s kind of taken on a life of its own.”

He said the initial fundraiser was intended to draw support from church members but, once it started, people from all over Iowa and the nation began chipping in. To find the online fundraiser, search the church’s name on the website.

“The Amish are always helping others in times of need,” said online donor James Lynch.

Donations also can be sent to Delhi United Methodist or deposited at Heritage Bank in Delhi, Pitt said. The church will continue the fundraiser for about a week.

The town of Delhi has about 500 people with another 1,500 in the surrounding area.

Sometimes the Amish are seen as a separate community, but that’s not the case in Delhi, where everyone knows each other.

“The Amish here are a part of our community, so this loss is impacting our entire community,” said Pitts, who was friends with Ervin Borntreger, the father.

To honor the Amish traditions and ways, the church will give the funds to leaders of the Amish community for distribution, Pitts said.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Sara Werner, 33, of Hopkinton, was driving the Chevrolet Express west on Highway 20 around 6:35 a.m. when the vehicle lost control on snow and ice covered roads and entered the median. The vehicle rolled, ejecting four passengers and came to a rest on the eastbound lanes.

Injured in the accident were Mahlon Borntreger, 27, Fannie Borntreger, 25, Edna Borntreger, 21, Jacob Borntreger, 1, and Joseph Borntreger, 1, Mary Herschberger, 29, and Jacob “Jake” Herschberger, 26, Ervin Borntreger, 3, all of Delhi; and Almer Yoder, 30, of Hopkinton.

None of the vehicle’s occupants were wearing seatbelts or usinig child restraints, according to the preliminary Iowa State Patrol crash report.