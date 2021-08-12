Fundraiser planned to help adaptive golf programs in the Cedar Valley

WATERLOO -- Adaptive Golf Iowa, a subsidiary of The Husome Strong Foundation, will host the Live Lucky Charity Four-Person Best-Shot Golf Tournament and the Beginners Luck Adaptive Golf Clinic on Aug. 20 at Irv Warren Golf Course on Fletcher Avenue in Waterloo.

The events will raise money to purchase additional adaptive golf equipment and provide resources for people with disabilities to play golf. The four-person tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. with lunch at noon.

Three sessions of the Beginners Luck Adaptive Golf Clinic will take place at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. The clinic is free to anyone with a disability who would like to learn how to swing a golf club, use adaptive golf equipment, or just want to have fun.

Adaptive golf provides an opportunity for anyone with a disability to get out and experience the joys of the game. Adaptive Golf Iowa is designed to offer instruction, organized events and adaptive equipment to help make the game enjoyable to citizens with disabilities.

Golf has proven beneficial to people with spinal cord injuries, amputations, strokes, autism and PTSD, according to AGI. By making the game of golf accessible to people with physical and developmental challenges, golf provides a positive environment that helps develop confidence, self-esteem and purpose.